NuCycle Energy and Hillsborough County awarded for Environmental Sustainability

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15th, 2023, Recycle Florida Today awarded NuCycle Energy with its Outstanding Private Program in Environmental Sustainability and Hillsborough County with its Outstanding Public Program in Environmental Sustainability.

"NuCycle Energy is dedicated to shaping the future of alternative fuel with materials that are otherwise destined for landfills. I'm proud of the work our team does every day to promote and preserve environmental sustainability. Recycle Florida Today has been an amazing partner in this mission and their impact echoes throughout Florida," says Kyle Pukylo, Head of Sales and Marketing for NuCycle Energy.

"Congratulations to NuCycle Energy for winning our Outstanding Private Program of the year award. Program award winners display an increased awareness of the importance of sustainability and ability to motivate others to maximize their recycling, composting, grass-roots efforts, waste reduction, sustainability efforts and improving their recycling rates through education, outreach and by example. NuCycle Energy's program showcased how they are taking "energy bar" to a whole new level with their alternative fuel by receiving materials that would otherwise end up in landfills." – Heather Armstrong, Executive Director for Recycle Florida Today, Inc.

"Hillsborough County and Goodwill-Suncoast Industries are proud partners who share the same goal to reduce waste and reuse what we have. The Donation & Waste Diversion Program has been a tremendous success, saving tens of thousands of quality reusable items from landfill disposal and challenging Hillsborough County residents to rethink about their impact on the environment. Hillsborough County and Goodwill both want to thank Recycle Florida Today for recognizing this mission and sharing our goal for a better tomorrow and Florida.," - Danny Gallagher, Recycling Coordinator for Hillsborough County.

About NuCycle Energy: NuCycle Energy operates a Florida based Sustainability Initiative that manufactures an alternative energy fuel product, while providing a landfill-free materials management program to many of America's largest commercial brands and institutions. Through our proprietary process, we manufacture this alternative fuel from pre-consumer materials that were previously treated as waste, and otherwise destined for the landfill. Known as Enviro-Fuelcubes®, this highly-engineered energy-dense fuel, which carries a Non-waste determination from the US EPA, is capable of replacing traditional fossil fuels in energy-intensive industries, such as cement manufacturing and electrical power generation. The NuCycle process simultaneously provides a zero-landfill solution for commercial and industrial materials, while reducing the use of fossil fuels in industrial applications. To learn more about NuCycle Energy, please visit our website.

Recycle Florida Today, Inc. (RFT) is Florida's state recycling organization and premier association educating recycling and environmental professionals throughout Florida from the public, private, non-profit, and institutional sectors. RFT was formed to be a driving force to help Florida professionals implement its recycling goals and objectives. RFT continues to provide educational and networking opportunities about recycling for all Floridians as well as support to local and state elected officials on laws and regulations affecting the recycling industry.

For more information, visit https://recyclefloridatoday.org/.

About Hillsborough County: Hillsborough County, Florida is the heart of Tampa Bay. The third largest county in Florida, Hillsborough is home to more than 1.5 million residents, with thousands more arriving each year. Its strength is drawn from its rich history, thriving economy, diverse culture, and unmatched quality of life. Hillsborough County offers a fertile business environment, abundant natural beauty, and a vibrant lifestyle that fosters unique experiences for both residents and visitors alike. Hillsborough County government focuses on creating opportunities for prosperity for all people throughout the area. To learn more, visit HCFLGov.net.

