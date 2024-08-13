Nude Models & Photographers Celebrate Humanity in Groundbreaking Fine Art Book

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Model Society, a thriving global community of nude art models and photographers announces its Kickstarter campaign for The Best of Model Society, an exquisite hardcover book celebrating the beauty and diversity of the human form. While social media is inundated with negative messages about humanity, artwork that honors the sublime beauty of the human body is banned as obscene. This book restores human beauty to its rightful place as a work of art.

The Best of Model Society is a massive collection featuring over 300 of the world's top nude art models and photographers who portray humanity with reverence and respect. This meticulously crafted hardcover book offers a refreshing vision of human beauty on a pedestal.

Beyond the Images: In addition to a stunning array of life-affirming images, the book also includes provocative and thoughtful articles exploring topics related to self-image, beauty perceptions, and the cultural significance of nude art.

The Model Society community is a sanctuary where thousands of nude art models and photographers can openly collaborate and share their images. These misunderstood creatives contribute a steady flow of beauty and skill that has become a treasured source of inspiration and joy for creatives and art lovers from all walks of life. Their work inspires and empowers others, fostering self-acceptance and a positive appreciation of the human body.

"Anyone can experience themselves as a transcendent work of art," says David Bollt, Founder of Model Society and a renowned figure in the fine art community. "Our photographers celebrate a broad spectrum of body types, revealing that true beauty is best expressed in harmony with our supposed flaws."

The Best of Model Society is live on Kickstarter until September 12th. Watch the inspiring video and learn more:

About Model Society:

Model Society is a social platform that promotes an inclusive, life-affirming vision of human beauty. With a mission to restore humanity to its rightful place as a work of art, the Model Society community has attracted thousands of creative talents to become a cornerstone of the global nude art movement. With over 250,000 images, the Model Society community has become the most extensive collection of contemporary nude and figurative fine art in the world.

SOURCE Model Society