NUDESKIN by NUDESTIX formulations are packed with a healthy dose of natural, good-for-skin ingredients to clean, exfoliate, tone, and moisturize. All NUDESKIN products are vegan, gluten and cruelty-free, and powered by high-performance botanical extracts without sulfates, synthetic fragrance, or parabens. The made-in-Korea, dermatologist collaborated formulations, are for all skin types, is gender-neutral, and designed for minimum effort and maximum impact to the skin.

After years of testing the many global skincare launches and request for skincare recommendations from the NUDESTIX community on how to get the founders glowing nude skin, we wanted to share our skincare secrets and create a line of skincare that was easy to use, and effective, in a 4-step program. Our community loved the Nudestix less is more approach to makeup, so we made a skincare promise: to make to feel great in your skin and make your skin look better every day.

Created in collaboration with renowned dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer, NUDESKIN has been formulated, tested, and approved to help signs of skin aging, damage, blemishes, and inflammation using skin renewal principles that apply to most skin concerns regardless of age and gender. "Nudeskin four-step Skincare products give an immediate healthy glow with robust long-term changes in complexion and tone to produce your-skin-but-better every day. I strive to provide my patients with natural and safe improvements starting from within the deepest layers of their skin, and my collaboration with Nudestix allows me to share secret knowledge of skin science ingredients and recipes to create a new powerful line curated for everyone wanting simple, natural skincare solutions as your-skin-but-better."

NUDESKIN's four-step skincare follows the cleanse, exfoliate, tone, and moisturize process with vegan power products:

Citrus Clean Balm & Make-Up Melt ($34 USD/$40 CDN): Citrus-infused cleansing balm including Rose Hip Fruit Oil, vegan-powered essential oils, and pore-cleansing oils banish all traces of makeup and cleanse the skin as it brightens and softens with natural extracts.

Gentle Hydra-Gel Face Cleanser ($18 USD/$23 CDN): Non-foaming clean water gel that removes natural makeup, clarifies skin tone, and gently cleanse skin impurities without harsh surfactants and chemicals. Developed with Bergamot Fruit Oil, natural AHAs, and vegan-powered actives for the most sensitive skin to reduce inflammation, irritation, blemishes, and dryness.

Lemon-Aid Detox & Glow Micro-Peel ($34 USD/$40 CDN): A skin clarifying peel that detoxes pores of excess oil, dirt, and pollution. Powered with vegan enzymatic peeling of papain and deep pore cleansing action of apple and pomegranate extracts. Vitamin C renews and brightens skin for a radiant glow.

5% Citrus Fruit & Glycolic Glow Toner ($28 USD/$34 CDN): Made with 3% glycolic acid and 2% fruit acid complex, this vegan spa-strength resurfacing treatment accelerates the skin's cell renewal process by smoothing and brightening, minimizing lines and pores and leaving a plump-and-glowing complexion.

Citrus-C Mask & Daily Moisturizer ($38 USD/$38 CDN): Vegan-powered actives including Fermented Yuzu Oil and Turmeric Extract deeply moisturize skin, gently boosts collagen, helps reduce environmental inflammation, and refreshes for smooth, soft, and glowing skin.

Co-founder and formulator of NUDESKIN by NUDESTIX, Jenny Frankel, stated, "We didn't want to simply add skincare products to the NUDESTIX lineup, but truly enhance our customers' experience with complimentary products for their complexion routine. Our mentality has and will always be an effortless, straight-forward enhancement to your everyday. We worked for three years to curate and perfect the NUDESKIN line to fill the void in our customers' skin experience. We are thrilled to bring NUDESKIN to the market and look forward to showing everyone what's in store for our future launches."

NUDESKIN's primary packaging is recyclable, minimalist, modern, and features a 100% bio-degradable box printed with soy ink, that has eliminated the excess packaging where possible. Nudeskin tubes can be recycled using the "Save-a-tin Recycling Program" to offer customers, by sending them a compostable bag to fill with NUDESTIX tins and NUDESKIN tubes.

NUDESKIN by NUDESTIX will be available via NUDESTIX.com on October 10th, 2020, & Ulta.com on October 10th, and worldwide retail partners in 2021. NUDESTIX.com is now available for international shipping to the US, Canada, UK, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and Japan.

ABOUT NUDESKIN

NUDESKIN has only one promise: to make you feel great about your skin with a lineup of minimal effort/maximum impact multitaskers that packs a healthy dose of natural ingredients, is great for all skin types, gender-neutral, and makes your daily routine so easy. Each multi-tasking formula is optimized with dermatologist-approved good-for-skin ingredients to cleanse, detox, exfoliate and hydrate for a boost of fresh beauty. All NUDESKIN products are vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and powered by high-performance botanical extracts without sulfates, synthetic fragrance, or parabens. From daily essentials to weekly treats, getting your glow on has never felt better. NUDESKIN is all you need to bare your nude beauty with confidence.

ABOUT NUDESTIX

NUDESTIX is the brainchild of sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel (as well as their chemical engineer mother, Jenny Frankel), who love all-out natural makeup, opting for that barely-there look with only a touch of color to accentuate their finest features. After explaining that current makeup brands and collections simply don't appeal to their no-nonsense attitude, they created NUDESTIX. NUDESTIX believes that your natural skin should thrive and that you only need to cover here and there to get that perfectly, "go nude but better" look.

SOURCE NUDESTIX