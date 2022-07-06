NUDESTIX and Glamzilla to Join TalkShopLive for Brand's First Shoppable Master Class

NUDESTIX's newest product will debut live during the stream.

LOS ANGELES , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TalkShopLive, the leading livestreaming, social selling online network today announces it will host the no-fuss makeup brand and millennial favorite, NUDESTIX, on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. EDT for the brand's first Master Class.

NUDESTIX co-founder, Taylor Frankel will host the livestream on TalkShopLive and be joined by special guest, Stephanie Valentine, the professional makeup artist and leading TikTok content creator, fondly known to the beauty community as Glamzilla.

During the live show, attendees will have "early access" to NUDESTIX newest product – before it officially launches to the public – as well as exclusive bundles only available on TalkShopLive. The first 100 orders will also receive a signed pouch by Glamzilla!

"Beauty is complicated. Makeup shouldn't be! Nudestix makes beauty simple. And that's what our community needs," says Valentine (Glamzilla). "I believe that natural beauty is the best beauty because it's you."

Glamzilla is a Filipino-Canadian content creator who has turned her love for beauty into an online movement. Her mission is to promote fearlessness and confidence as a plus-size beauty creator while showcasing her passion and expertise in raw, unedited, and unfiltered content. As a proud member of the Hispanic and Filipino communities, Stephanie hopes to be a champion for AAPI voices and make the beauty industry a positive and safe space for all.

Bryan Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of TalkShopLive says, "As the beauty vertical continues to be one of TalkShopLive's fastest growing verticals, we are thrilled to partner with a brand as innovative as NUDESTIX and to be working with a creator as beloved as Glamzilla. TalkShopLive is where content, commerce and creators come together to create meaningful shoppable experiences. This collaboration is a perfect example of just that."

Watch and Buy here: https://talkshop.live/watch/nNxRGK1jnyxJ

Media and others are encouraged to Embed with the following:

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own TalkShopLive® channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Walmart, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Kevin Jonas, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

About Nudestix

NUDESTIX is the brainchild of sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel (as well as their chemical engineer mother, Jenny Frankel), whose love of minimalist makeup lead them to create an easy-to-use beauty line that allows people to accentuate their finest features with just a hint of color. NUDESTIX believes that your natural skin should thrive, and that you only need to cover here and there to get that perfectly, "go nude but better" look.

SOURCE talkshoplive