Nudge Partners with C.A. Short to Improve Employee Experiences for Deskless Workers

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nudge, the leading digital communications solution for deskless employees, today announced that it has partnered with C.A. Short, a leader in the recognition award services industry, to provide a comprehensive employee experience solution for organizations looking to improve retention and engagement among their non-desk workers.

Through this strategic partnership, Nudge customers will continue to build great experiences for their deskless workers by gaining access to C.A. Short's vast reward network and fulfillment capabilities, which makes it even easier to manage the incentive and award aspect of their employee program. C.A. Short customers with a deskless or frontline workforce will have the unique opportunity to roll out Nudge's digital solution to leverage its native points system as currency for redeeming awards and incentives – while also improving communication and engagement.

"Providing employees with the right incentive or award is a key component of any engagement strategy," says Kevin Gergel, Vice President of Sales at C.A. Short. "Our partnership with Nudge will enable current and future customers to create employee engagement programs that are easy to manage, built for scale, and customized for their non-desk workforce."

"Employee experiences are built on the foundation of great communication and engagement," says Kyle Arnold, Vice President of Business Development at Nudge. "With C.A. Short, we're excited to offer organizations a complete EX solution for increasing worker satisfaction and performance, while reducing turnover and absenteeism."

About Nudge

Nudge is the digital communications platform that improves workforce productivity for organizations with deskless or frontline employees. Backed by the highest user ratings in its category, Nudge provides employees with the information and tools they need to stay connected at work and reach organizational goals. Leading brands such as Staples, Compass Group, and Margaritaville rely on Nudge to communicate better, gather feedback faster, and harness actionable insights to drive better business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.nudgerewards.com .

About C.A. Short

C.A. Short's employee recognition programs, service anniversary awards, and safety incentive programs are designed to help companies reduce employee turnover and absenteeism, and increase employee engagement, productivity, and safety performance. Our People Are Everything™ employee engagement platform consolidates various recognition programs into one easy-to administrate, flexible, and cost-effective platform. Creating a culture of engagement, recognition, and communication for your organization. For more information, please visit www.cashort.com.

