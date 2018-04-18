NUDURA is building strong, disaster resilient, eco-friendly homes

"Today's buildings demand reliable, high thermal performance building envelopes that provide energy-efficiency, prevent heat loss, eliminate thermal bridging and provide safety and comfort over their operating lifetime," says Keven Rector, Technical Services Manager at NUDURA.

These performance criteria are key factors in minimizing energy running costs, while maximizing property value for owners.

"Designing with NUDURA ICFs means builders are able to offer a superior product with maximum benefits over traditional building methods. Since our forms are available in all types and sizes, they can accommodate a wide array of building and design requirements to meet varying demands," adds Mr. Rector.

Insulated concrete forms consist of two panels of Expanded Polystyrene foam (EPS) with a hollow core in between. The panels are held tightly together by a patented web system, and can be stacked on top of each other in a way similar to Lego blocks.

"Each form is stacked, steel reinforced and filled with concrete to complete the building envelope of a home in one building step. These structures are then able to withstand some of Mother Nature's worst," says Mr. Rector.

NUDURA ICFs can endure winds of up to 402 kph (250 mph) and the non-toxic fire retardant expanded polystyrene foam provides a fire protection rating of up to 4 hours. Designed to not only protect against the elements, these forms provide environmental benefits through waste reduction and energy conservation.

"ICFs provide significant energy savings and reduce the carbon footprint of the building. When you combine two panels of 2 5/8" EPS foam with the structural strength and thermal mass of concrete, a NUDURA ICF home can provide up to 60 percent savings in energy costs," says Mr. Rector.

The environmental benefits of NUDURA ICFs are seen from development to transportation, the build and years into the future. Made with a 4-WAY REVERSIBLE System to significantly reduce waste, NUDURA ICFs do not have left and right corners, allowing them to be used in twice as many scenarios as non-reversible forms. With DURAFOLD Technology® NUDURA ICF products can be shipped flat, allowing for 40% more product on a truck compared to other ICF products.

To learn more about how NUDURA can get you in a safe, disaster resilient, eco-friendly home visit www.nudura.com.

About Nudura

Introduced to the market in 2001, NUDURA is now the world's leading Insulated Concrete Forming (ICF) system. With a commitment to providing innovative products and unprecedented service, our ICF's have become the preferred building method of installers and designers. NUDURA walls have met, and most often exceeded, statutory building codes around the globe. Tested to the highest standards, NUDURA provides customers with the safest, most comfortable project possible and has a wide variety of code approvals for North America and Europe.

