Nue Life Health and Enthea Forge Partnership to Increase Access to At-Home Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Services

Nue Life Health

09 Aug, 2023, 11:14 ET

By partnering with Enthea, Nue Life Health aims to revolutionize at-home ketamine-assisted therapy with a shared vision to provide safe, accessible & effective psychedelic healthcare.

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nue Life Health, a leading provider of at-home healthcare solutions, is delighted to announce a partnership with Enthea, the leading benefit plan administrator specializing in psychedelic healthcare services. This collaboration establishes Nue Life Health as the first at-home ketamine provider on Enthea's network, marking a significant milestone in accessible psychedelic therapy.

With an exceptional safety record and a steadfast commitment to patient care, Nue Life Health joins the Enthea Network of vetted and credentialed psychedelic therapists. Nue Life Health's focus on integration, health coaching, and a holistic experience aligns seamlessly with Enthea's mission to provide effective psychedelic healthcare solutions. By leveraging the collective expertise of both organizations, this partnership will drive innovation and redefine the accessibility and efficacy of psychedelic healthcare services.

This collaboration addresses the growing demand for accessible and personalized ketamine services, empowering patients to embark on transformative healing journeys within the comfort and convenience of their own homes. As part of Enthea's Network Nue Life Health brings certified ketamine practitioners to the forefront, ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care.

"At Nue Life Health, we are honored to partner with Enthea and become an at-home ketamine provider on the Enthea Network," said Juan Pablo Cappello, CEO at Nue Life Health. "Our shared vision of empowering individuals through accessible psychedelic healthcare services has paved the way for this transformative partnership. By leveraging Enthea's expertise as a benefit plan administrator, we are poised to revolutionize the delivery of at-home ketamine-assisted therapy, ensuring patients receive personalized care and support throughout their healing journeys."

Enthea's role as a benefit plan administrator specializing in psychedelic healthcare enables them to provide health plan benefit riders and single case agreement services to facilitate access to transformative therapies. Nue Life is an attractive partner for Enthea's line of work due to their exceptional safety record, patient-centered approach, and commitment to effective aftercare.

"This collaboration with Nue Life Health represents a significant step forward in expanding access to ketamine-assisted therapy services," stated Sherry Rais, Co-Founder & CEO at Enthea. "We are thrilled to welcome Nue Life Health to our network of trusted providers. Together, we will work towards ensuring that individuals seeking psychedelic therapies receive the compassionate care they deserve in the comfort of their homes."

ABOUT NUE LIFE HEALTH

Nue Life Health Inc. (Nue Life) is a comprehensive telehealth platform that strengthens and improves mental wellness by enhancing brain function, performance, and longevity through innovative, evidence-based therapies. Launched in 2021, the company currently offers at-home ketamine therapy, virtual integration groups, and individual health coaching, easily accessible via telemedicine in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Nue Life plans to offer its services in an additional 20 states by the end of 2023. For more information, please visit www.nue.life

ABOUT ENTHEA

Enthea is a licensed, third-party administrator of health insurance benefits with a mission to provide access to safe and affordable psychedelic-assisted therapies, starting with ketamine therapy. Through these benefits, companies can cover this new and innovative treatment for their employees and families, leading to improved productivity, increased retention, lower medical costs, and a more engaged workforce. Enthea's services currently cover ketamine-based treatments and will include MDMA and psilocybin-assisted therapies as they are approved.

MEDIA CONTACT
Alec Sherman
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Nue Life Health

