Nuebiome Partners with Chashama's Storefront Startup Program to Launch Innovative Retail Space in Grand Central Station

News provided by

Nuebiome

21 Feb, 2024, 08:05 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuebiome, pioneering plant-based and bioferment skincare brand, is excited to announce its collaboration with Chashama's Storefront Startup Program to unveil a new retail space in the heart of Grand Central Station. Situated in the Lexington Passage (MC-79), formerly occupied by The Art of Shaving and Aerosoles, the space has been transformed into a haven for skincare enthusiasts seeking science-driven beauty solutions.

This exciting venture marks a significant milestone for Nuebiome as it continues to expand its presence in key metropolitan areas, bringing its revolutionary approach to skincare to a wide audience. With a commitment to harnessing the power of nature and biotechnology, Nuebiome offers a range of products formulated with potent botanical extracts and biofermented ingredients, delivering results while respecting the planet.

The new retail space at Grand Central Station embodies Nuebiome's ethos of sustainability and innovation, featuring sleek, modern design elements that reflect the brand's aesthetic and forward-thinking approach to beauty. Visitors can expect a personalized shopping experience guided by knowledgeable skincare experts, who will help them discover products powered by science to address their unique skin concerns.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest retail destination in the heart of Grand Central Station," said Ricardo Gray of Nuebiome. "This iconic location presents an incredible opportunity to connect with consumers who share our passion for clean, effective skincare solutions. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the transformative power of Nuebiome firsthand."

The Grand Central Station retail space will unveil its new retail space including Nuebiome on February 19th. The brand will be providing a complementary tube of Amaretto and Biotic Hand Remedy to every visitor who stops by the location through the end of February. This offer is available while supplies last.

For more information about Nuebiome and its range of plant-based and bioferment skincare products, visit nuebiome.com.

About Nuebiome:
Nuebiome is a leading plant-based and bioferment skincare brand dedicated to harnessing the power of nature and science to deliver clean, effective beauty solutions. Formulated with potent botanical extracts and biofermented ingredients, Nuebiome products are designed to nourish the skin while respecting the planet. With a commitment to sustainability, efficacy, and education, Nuebiome is redefining the beauty industry one product at a time.

About Chashama:
Chashama is a non-profit organization that nurtures artists by transforming underutilized properties into affordable work and presentation spaces. Through programs like Storefront Startup, Chashama provides emerging artists and entrepreneurs with opportunities to showcase their work and connect with diverse audiences in urban communities.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Nuebiome

