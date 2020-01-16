NueHealth Acquires Paoli Surgery Center in Paoli, PA

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NueHealth, a ValueHealth subsidiary, has acquired minority ownership of the Paoli Surgery Center in Paoli, Pennsylvania. NueHealth assumed day-to-day management of the facility December 1, 2019.

"Paoli Surgery Center fits perfectly in our portfolio of greater Philadelphia-area high-value facilities," said Daniel R. Tasset, Vice Chairman and CEO of ValueHealth. "Paoli Surgery Center has earned its reputation for delivering high quality of care, and we are proud to bring them into the ValueHealth family."

Paoli Surgery Center

Since 1994, Paoli Surgery Center has served several thousand patients per year from suburban Philadelphia's Main Line region in the areas of general surgery, ophthalmology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology (ENT), pain management, plastic surgery, and podiatry.

Paoli Surgery Center is the fifth NueHealth facility in partnership with Main Line Health. NueHealth's expertise creating value for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) will further advance Paoli Surgery Center's provision of quality programs to its current and future patients delivered by experienced, board certified surgeons affiliated with Main Line Health and other health systems in the area.

"It is a win for everyone involved," said Main Line Health Vice President of Ambulatory Services & Finance Edward McKillip. "It further strengthens the partnership between Main Line Health and NueHealth, and as the transition in healthcare to value-based care continues, Paoli Surgery Center also creates tremendous growth opportunities."

About NueHealth

Since 1997, NueHealth, a ValueHealth company, has partnered with over 10,000 physician investors and 20 health system partners to develop lower-cost sites of service, expanding into more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals and hyper specialty centers. Today, NueHealth operates in over 30 states, positioning their Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ to be national leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.nuehealth.com .

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, market-based platform that assists payors and providers in delivering prospective bundled payment arrangements that are an alternative to high-cost, fee-for-service surgical care for their members and patients. ValueHealth's platform affiliates NueHealth, Muve Health, Benefit Management, Healthcare Re, and BridgedCare uniquely position the platform to deliver high-value surgical care for payors, providers and patients. Redefining what it means to be a healthcare network, ValueHealth's Ambulatory Center of Excellence (ACE)™ network platform facilitates new levels of accessibilities, alignment, risk readiness and consumer transparency. Learn more at www.valuehealth.com.

About Main Line Health

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health® is a not-for-profit health system serving portions of Philadelphia and its western suburbs. At its core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's premier facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital. Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery, HomeCare & Hospice, Main Line Health Centers, Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multi-specialty physician networks. Main Line Health's commitment to deliver advanced medicine to treat and cure disease, to prevent and manage diseases and to train physicians and other health care providers, reflects its intent to keep the community and itself well ahead. A team of more than 10,000 employees and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout Main Line Health's continuum of care. For more information, visit https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ .

Media Contact:

Allison Chick

232550@email4pr.com

913-387-0663

SOURCE NueHealth