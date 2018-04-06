NueHealth Adds Senior Executive Talent

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of NueHealth Holdings' continued advancement as the industry leader in transforming the ambulatory surgery market to value-based care Ambulatory Centers of Excellence, it is with great pleasure that we announce the addition of three proven Healthcare Executives to senior executive positions.

John Palumbo has been appointed Executive Chairman of NueHealth Holdings LLC. John is a Senior Healthcare Executive with over 30 years of experience covering a wide range of market segments. He has a unique blend of launching successful small to mid-size companies, combined with proven leadership and operating skills within large Fortune 50 companies.

Mr. Palumbo is a Senior Fellow at the Jefferson University School of Population Health Management, a Senior Advisor of Bryant Park Capital, a New York and Philadelphia based investment banking firm and a Senior Advisor to Nueterra Capital.

Additionally, Carl King has been named CEO of NueHealth Holdings LLC, with leadership responsibility for its five platform companies. Since leaving Aetna in 2017, Carl has served as a NueHealth Holdings Advisory Board member, a consultant and an investor in several privately held healthcare companies.

Mr. King spent the last 22 years in a variety of senior executive roles with Aetna. As President of National Accounts, he was responsible for a $9 billion business unit serving Aetna's largest customers. While serving as Head of National Networks and Contracting Services for Aetna, Carl had nationwide responsibility for network strategy, high-performance networks, value-based contracting and fraud prevention. He also led the integration of Aetna and Coventry's provider networks.

Mr. King served as CEO of Health Alliance Medical Plans, an innovative provider-sponsored health plan based in Illinois. He started out in the hospital business running hospitals for Hospital Affiliates and Hospital Corporation of America. He also worked for Carle Clinic in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.

Carl earned his B.B.A. degree in Health Administration from Georgia State University, where he ranked #1 in his graduating class. He then went on to receive his M.H.A. degree in Health Administration from Duke University.

Finally, Scott C. Palecki has been appointed General Counsel for NueHealth Holdings LLC, as well as all of their platform companies and affiliates.

Mr. Palecki is a veteran healthcare attorney with over 20 years of proven and steadfast private practice experience. Scott has participated in hundreds of healthcare and corporate transactions including the development and syndication of over 100 hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers throughout the United States. Prior to joining NueHealth Holdings, Scott was a longstanding partner in the law firm of Foulston Siefkin, where he chaired the firm's healthcare practice group.

Daniel R. Tasset, Chairman of Nueterra Capital said, "The addition of these three individuals combined with our current leadership gives us an executive team unrivaled in the industry. With the likes of Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon and JP Morgan entering the healthcare space, it is important that we have world-class management that can exceed their expectations of transforming Healthcare. We are excited about the addition of these three proven executives and our ability to deliver on the promise of Healthcare consumerism and value=based payment reform."

NueHealth Holdings

NueHealth Holdings is a privately held, nationally trusted healthcare partner with more than 10,000 physicians and 25 health systems, delivering approximately $828 million of consolidated revenue annually in 28 states. Its core business is comprehensive outpatient surgical care and its market development is concentrated in four major regions: Mid-Atlantic, Florida, Texas and Mid-West. Since 1997, NueHealth Holdings has been successfully developing joint ventures with more than 150 high-value sites of service, supported by over 2,500 associates.

