NueHealth Appoints John R. Palumbo as Executive Chairman of NueHealth Holdings, LLC

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of NueHealth Holdings' continued advancement as the industry leader in transforming the ambulatory surgery market to value-based care Ambulatory Centers of Excellence, it is with great pleasure that we announce the addition of John R. Palumbo as Executive Chairman of NueHealth Holdings, LLC.

John Palumbo will be primarily responsible for providing full time executive oversight, strategic development and value creation for the NueHealth Holdings portfolio companies. John's duties will include being Chairman of the Board for each of the five platform companies NueHealth Performance, ValueHealth, HealthcareRe, Benefit Management and Muve Health.

Mr. Palumbo is a Senior Healthcare Executive with over 30 years of experience covering a wide range of market segments. He has a unique blend of launching successful small to mid-size companies combined with proven leadership and operating skills in large Fortune 100 companies. He brings a wealth of expertise with particular strengths in areas such as company transformation, strategic management, high performance culture skills, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financial and operating reporting systems, investment banking, profit and loss reporting(P&L), and both financial strategy and long term budgetary oversight.

John's service in the health care industry began as a founding member of Healthworks Alliance, LLC, a forerunner in Health Information Networks (CHINS) that developed point-of-care technology and reengineering services. In 1994, he took on the role of founder and Executive Vice President & COO of AllScripts, Inc., a health care informatics company that pioneered electronic health records, medication management software, and related technology services. His work at AllScripts garnered the attention of Siemens Medical Solutions, who recruited John to lead their National Health Services. In 1999, John became Vice Chairman of the Board of I-trax Inc., a company providing population health and productivity solutions for self-insured employers, health systems, payers, and federal programs. He joined their executive management team as President in 2002 and helped develop the company from an R&D venture to revenue of over $130M. I-trax was sold to Walgreen's TakeCare Health division in 2008.

From 2004 until 2010, John was Senior Vice President at AmerisourceBergen Corporation, one of the world's largest providers of pharmaceutical distribution services, related technology, and consulting services. During his tenure, John led his business unit through a business transformation; grew the unit's revenue from $19B to $39B with a 17% Gross Profit CAGR; increased the unit's market share from 29% to 42% by executing a value-based transformation initiative. AmerisourceBergen was ranked the #1 shareholder value public company from 2003 – 2011.

Most recently John was CEO of HealthRight, LLC. As a founder and CEO since 2011, he helped guide the company to transforming consumer health access and built one of the most profitable digital consumer health services company in the United States.

John is a Senior Fellow at the Jefferson University School of Population, a Senior Advisor of Bryant Park Capital a New York and Philadelphia based investment banking firm and Senior Advisor to Nueterra Capital.

"I am extremely excited about Mr. Palumbo joining our world class team of executives. He is a seasoned leader who has the unique ability to innovate and lead change in healthcare while respecting the past," said Daniel R. Tasset, Chairman of Nueterra Capital.

