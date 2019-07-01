NueHealth Facility Minnesota Valley Surgery Center Receives AAAHC Total Joints Certification

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Valley Surgery Center, a NueHealth facility, recently became the first ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in the state of Minnesota to receive the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC)'s Orthopaedic Advanced Certification, Total Joints Program.

Founded in 1979, the AAAHC advocates for the development and adoption of nationally-recognized standards to promote the provision of high-quality health care. The AAAHC Advanced Orthopaedic Certification program recognizes AAAHC-accredited facilities who also meet specialty-specific standards, including a dedicated core team of clinicians with education and expertise in orthopedics.

"We are so proud to hold the first total joints certification in the state of Minnesota," said Minnesota Valley Surgery Center Administrator Sharon Richmond. "It gives patients additional confidence in having their procedures done in our facility."

The rigorous certification process requires substantial collaborative work from facility staff, something that Minnesota Valley Surgery Center staff excelled in. "The facility was exceptionally well prepared with six core leaders and supportive administrative and management company staff," the AAAHC report states. "From the initial presentation to document review, the staff and providers were engaged, involved, and knowledgeable. Their hard work and dedication ensure excellent patient care and desired outcomes."

Richmond echoed the AAAHC's findings. "This certification is the result of commitment by our medical providers and staff to work collaboratively and to provide high quality care that improves the lives of our patients," said Richmond. "Special credit is due to Quality Program Coordinator and Registered Nurse Aimee Johnson, who spearheaded the certification effort."

"At NueHealth, we are committed to helping our partner facilities achieve the highest levels of quality and patient experience," said NueHealth CEO Dan Tasset. "This certification is a great example of that."

Since 2006, Minnesota Valley Surgery Center has provided specialized surgical procedures in a high quality, patient-focused environment, from initial consultation through recovery and discharge. Specializing in orthopedics and musculoskeletal disorders, the 25,486 square-foot facility includes four fully equipped operating rooms, one procedure room, and private recovery rooms.

About NueHealth

Since 1997, NueHealth has partnered with over 10,000 physician investors and 25 health system partners to develop lower-cost sites of service, expanding into more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals and orthopedic hyper-specialty centers. Today, NueHealth operates in 23 states, positioning our Ambulatory Centers of Excellence™ (ACE) to be national leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.nuehealth.com .

About Missouri Valley Surgery Center

Minnesota Valley Surgery Center was established by a dedicated group of area physicians, seeking a better way to serve their patients. When the facility opened its doors in September 2006, the mission was to provide specialized surgical procedures in a high-quality, patient-focused environment that was both comforting and accommodating. Learn more at https://www.minnesotavalleysurgerycenter.com .

