NueHealth Joint Venture Acquires Blue Bell, PA Ambulatory Surgery Center

"We are excited to add Jefferson Surgery Center - Blue Bell to our portfolio of partnered facilities with Jefferson Health and Rothman Institute," said Daniel R. Tasset, CEO of NueHealth Performance and Executive Vice Chairman of NueHealth Holdings, LLC. "I am very proud of this acquisition and looking forward to a fast reopening of the facility soon."

The former Blue Bell Surgery Center was founded ten years ago by a group of independent physicians, but for the past five years was owned and managed by a third-party health system operator. This reorganization will put ownership of the surgery center back in the hands of physician owners, while also providing a lower cost site of service. The new operations plan calls for full usage of the ambulatory surgery center's four operating rooms, as well as expanding the facility's physical space to add clinical facilities and provide options for future growth.

"This new facility further bolsters our relationship with the people of Blue Bell and the surrounding communities," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. "Coupled with our new Blue Bell clinical office, the surgery center will provide our patients with another innovative, convenient way to receive superior orthopedic care. We look forward to a successful integration."

Historically, Blue Bell Surgery Center treated approximately 2,000 patients per year. Under NueHealth's management and the new ownership, Jefferson Surgery Center - Blue Bell is expected to treat 4,000 cases per year. The increased case volume will result from more efficient use of the space and the addition of even more physicians.

Blue Bell's physician owners seized the opportunity to partner with NueHealth, Rothman Institute and Jefferson Health System. "As an original founder, I'm very excited to be a part of the revitalization of the Blue Bell Surgery Center," said orthopedic surgeon Timothy Amann, D.O., one of the original founders and the Medical Director of Blue Bell Surgery Center. "With the physicians' commitment to the facility and the patients that it serves, along with NueHealth's management expertise, this facility is sure to be a multi-specialty center of excellence."

About NueHealth

NueHealth is a privately-held, nationally trusted surgical healthcare partner and guide to value-based care. Since 1997, we've partnered with over 10,000 physician investors and 20 health system partners to develop lower-cost sites of service, expanding into more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals and hyper specialty centers. Today, we operate in over 30 states, positioning our Ambulatory Centers of Excellence™ (ACE) to be national leaders in the transition to value-based care. We're passionate about putting our experience to work for you.

About Rothman Institute

Rothman Institute is a private orthopaedic practice dedicated to providing communities with high-quality, compassionate, and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine, the results of which will exceed expectations. Rothman Institute orthopaedists treat patients at over 29 locations in the Philadelphia-region, including orthopaedic urgent care clinics in Marlton, NJ and Limerick, PA.

With experts in orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Institute is internationally recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Institute is proud to be the first practice serving as official team physicians for all four of the major professional sports teams in one city, the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and 76ers, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.

For more information about Rothman Institute please call 1-800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanInstitute.com.

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (three Magnet®-designated for nursing excellence), more than 50 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. Jefferson's academic health center, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Inc., is recognized by US News & World Report as #16 on the 2017-18 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the health of those patients and communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.

