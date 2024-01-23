NuEnergen Announces Partnership with OBM Foreman to Automate Energy Curtailment for the Southwest Power Pool

Through the use of Foreman's software, NuEnergen can now offer customers precise load relief that enhances grid stability and energy efficiency

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand response services provider and energy management consultant NuEnergen announced today a partnership to bring automated demand response to users of the Southwest Power Pool ("SPP") through a collaboration with OBM Foreman ("Foreman"), an industry leading miner management and curtailment software provider. This integration allows for rapid response to grid constraints by adjusting crypto mining operations with high precision to the demand response needs of the SPP.

When the SPP experiences constraint on the energy grid, NuEnergen signals Foreman's software to trigger crypto miners to drop their loads to the exact amount needed. This precision allows miners the benefit of continuing to run the remaining portion of their mines during energy demand response events that do not require the full load be taken down.

"Foreman's precision load management ensures a balanced grid without resorting to rolling blackouts or brownouts," said Daniel Lawrence, CEO of OBM Foreman. "This level of grid stability hasn't been done before in the SPP, and we are excited to be a part of the solution to ensure residents can keep their lights on during high demand periods. Essentially, we're bringing the 'dimmer switch' to bitcoin mines."

The SPP coordinates the flow of electricity across approximately 60,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in 14 states. With the use of Foreman, NuEnergen's customers can more precisely automate their energy usage in response to energy supply shortages, high demand, price increases, and other stresses on the SPP electric grid. NuEnergen has already successfully offloaded more than 50 megawatts between two Oklahoma crypto mining sites.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our customers a fully integrated, streamlined and affordable solution to energy curtailment," said Kevin Hamilton, Founder and CEO of NuEnergen. "Due to Foreman's precision and real-time automated response, NuEnergen's customers will benefit from zero-energy waste while also avoiding a domino effect for the entire electric grid that can occur during less precise load curtailment."

The NuEnergen-Foreman collaboration also significantly contributes to the integration of renewable energy sources. The flexibility of crypto mining operations complements the intermittent nature of renewable energy, such as solar and wind, by providing a buffer that can quickly adjust to changes in power generation. This synergy promotes the expansion of renewable energy on the grid, supporting environmental sustainability.

Beyond the SPP, the NuEnergen / OBM Foreman partnership can allow for the support of clients across multiple electric grids, including but not limited to the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the PJM Interconnection, and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

About One Bar Mining (OBM) and Foreman

One Bar Mining ("OBM") is comprised of a team of experts in power management, network infrastructure, and data analysis, who work together to solve some of the largest problems in the mining industry. Foreman is the industry leading miner management and curtailment software that enables mining operations of all sizes to manage their sites from anywhere. With a focus on simplicity, reliability, and performance, Foreman is helping miners worldwide optimize their operations and maximize their profits. For more information, visit: https://foreman.mn/

About NuEnergen

NuEnergen is the leading expert in energy management, consulting and solutions. Providing personalized service, strategic guidance, insights, analytics, context and clarity to our clients, NuEnergen partners for results. NuEnergen's leadership team consists of thought leaders in the industry, bringing insights and strategic expertise, and we continually evolve our offerings to adjust to the core business needs of our clients. For more information, visit https://www.nuenergen.com/

