Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats Earns Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award

WITTENBERG, Wis., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats, a Wisconsin smokehouse, was awarded the 2019 Wisconsin Manufacturer of The Year award last night. Now in their 32nd year, the awards are organized by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Baker Tilly, and the law firm of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP.

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats was honored as the winner of the Grand Award in the large company category. Members of the Nueske family and of Nueske's Executive Team were on hand to accept the award, which was presented at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Members of the Nueske family and the Nueske's Executive Team accepting the company's 2019 Wisconsin Manufacturer of The Year Award.

Upon receipt of the award, Tanya Nueske, Chief Executive Officer for the company and 3rd generation Nueske family member, commented, "I'm grateful to have Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats earn an honor of this magnitude. Our community and home state are incredibly important to us. The Nueske's team – and my family – look forward to continuing our Wisconsin legacy of creating top-quality, authentic smoked meats for chefs and consumers to enjoy. This award shows us that an artisanal approach to crafting traditional foods is appreciated and that Wisconsin loves us as much as we love Wisconsin."

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats, a third-generation family-owned and -operated smokehouse located in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, is best known for their rich, flavorful Applewood Smoked Bacon and also creates a variety of smoked hams, poultry, sausages, and other fine smoked meats. The company has been in business since 1933 and remains family-owned and operated, continuing to grow their product offerings and size of operations to meet consumer demand for high-quality specialty bacon and smoked meats.

For more information, please contact Megan Dorsch, Marketing Manager at Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats, at (715) 253-4006 or mdorsch@nueske.com

Related Images

nueskes-team-accepts-award.jpg

Nueske's Team Accepts Award

Members of the Nueske family and the Nueske's Executive Team accepting the company's 2019 Wisconsin Manufacturer of The Year Award.

nueskes-applewood-smoked-meats.jpg

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats Award

Nueske's awarded 2019 Wisconsin Manufacturer of The Year Grand Award, Large Company Category.

Related Links

Nueske's Direct Response Website

Nueske's Wholesale Foodservice Website

SOURCE Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats

Related Links

https://www.nueskes.com/

