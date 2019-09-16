Nuestra Vision Launches Free Mobile App for US Mexicans and Overall Hispanic Market

"Through the exciting release of the Nuestra Vision Mobile App, our premium TV broadcast model is now complemented with our digital platform. This addition will allow us to reach viewers that prefer to consume their content through their mobile devices, as well as people who have been requesting to watch the channel in every DMA," said Victor Herrera da Silva, CEO of Nuestra Vision. "Additionally, we have built a growth model that will give our affiliates, who want to participate, the opportunity to take full advantage of this technological transition and grow together with us by expanding their stations reach to also serve those same users."

TV station representatives can become a Nuestra Vision affiliate and gain access to thousands of titles and unique programming for Mexicans, Mexican-Americans and Hispanics living in their DMA.

Nuestra Vision is bound to celebrate its second year On Air this November.

About Nuestra Vision: Nuestra Vision debuted on November 2017. It is a part of América Móvil (NYSE: AMX), a Forbes Global 2000 Mexican Telecommunications Corporation. Nuestra Vision, which translates to "Our Vision," offers original programming featuring Movies, News provided by UNO TV and Sports News provided by Claro Sports, as well as Live Sporting events which is broadcasted directly from Mexico.

To download the Nuestra Vision app, visit NuestraVision.tv/app

SOURCE Nuestra Vision

Related Links

https://nuestravision.tv

