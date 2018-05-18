Nueterra Capital and its affiliates announce Scott C. Palecki as General Counsel

Palecki is a veteran healthcare attorney with over 20 years of proven and steadfast private practice experience. Scott has participated in hundreds of healthcare and corporate transactions including the development, management and syndication of over 100 hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers throughout the United States.

"We are very fortunate Mr. Palecki has joined the Nueterra team. He brings vast experience in business and healthcare, and his knowledge and leadership will be invaluable in helping us achieve our mission of implementing value-based care to the United States healthcare delivery system," said Chairman Daniel R. Tasset. "We admire his success in facing difficult adversaries, tackling tough issues, and achieving changes in healthcare."

Knudson has 15 years of executive business and project management experience in the legal healthcare field, real estate, land development, and finance industries. Alex has participated in numerous contract negotiations, managed a land portfolio of several hundred acres in excess of $165 million and delivered new projects across targeted markets.

"We are excited to add Ms. Knudson to our team. Her proven and diligent track record of analytics, project management and tenacity will help keep us on target to achieve our sizable goals to implement value-based care to the United States healthcare delivery system," said Chairman Daniel R. Tasset.

About Nueterra Capital

Nueterra Capital is a private equity investment and advisory firm with an exclusive focus on healthcare. Leveraging a deep understanding of key industry drivers, Nueterra Capital invests in entrepreneurs with innovative minds, while providing professional expertise and back office resources to improve their bottom line performance and drive growth. Nueterra Capital has invested in hundreds of new ventures and continuously delivers the resources and strategic direction that allow our partners to advance and improve every aspect of healthcare.

