Nuevocor Appoints Dr. Monica Shah as Chief Medical Officer

SINGAPORE, PARIS and PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuevocor, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for patients suffering from life-threatening cardiomyopathies, today announced the appointment of Monica Shah, MD, FACC, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Shah will lead the Company's global clinical development and medical affairs at an inflection point as Nuevocor prepares to initiate a first-in-human clinical study of NVC-001 in patients with LMNA-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), one of the most aggressive forms of genetic heart disease.

A board-certified heart failure and transplant cardiologist, Dr. Shah brings more than two decades of experience in cardiovascular medicine and drug development across academia, NIH, and industry, including leadership roles in both biotech and CRO organizations. Most recently, she served as Chief Medical Officer of CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting, a specialty CRO, where she oversaw medical strategy across a broad portfolio of complex clinical programs spanning rare disease, gene therapy, and cardiovascular indications. Prior to CTI, she was Senior Vice President and AAV Global Program Head at Rocket Pharmaceuticals, where she launched and led pivotal clinical programs in cardiovascular gene therapy. She previously served as Vice President and Global Head of Cell and Gene Therapy at IQVIA, leading the company's multidisciplinary CGT Center of Excellence and partnering with sponsors to advance programs from early clinical development through commercialization. Earlier in her career, Dr. Shah spent nearly a decade at the National Institutes of Health, serving as Deputy Chief of Heart Failure and Arrhythmias at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and Director of the Trial Innovation Network at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

"Monica is an exceptional clinical development leader who brings precisely the right combination of cardiovascular expertise, gene therapy execution and regulatory experience to Nuevocor. As we prepare to initiate the first-in-human clinical trial of NVC-001 in LMNA DCM and continue advancing our mechanobiology platform toward multiple genetically defined cardiomyopathy indications, we look forward to her leadership in bringing novel therapeutics to patients with serious unmet medical need," said Al Gianchetti, Chief Executive Officer of Nuevocor.

"LMNA DCM is a devastating disease with very limited options for patients, and Nuevocor's mechanobiology-driven approach represents a genuinely differentiated opportunity to intervene at the level of disease biology," said Dr. Shah. "I am proud to join this team at such an important moment and look forward to advancing NVC-001 into the clinic and translating the broader promise of our differentiated platform into clinical programs for patients in need."

About NVC-001

NVC-001 is a first-in-class, gene therapy for the treatment of LMNA-related dilated cardiomyopathy (LMNA DCM), one of the most aggressive forms of DCM with a rapid progression toward end-stage heart failure and malignant ventricular arrhythmias associated with increased risk of sudden cardiac death. NVC-001 is designed to reduce forces to the nucleus to restore nuclear envelope integrity, a hallmark of LMNA DCM, and treat disease. In preclinical studies, treatment with NVC-001 demonstrated significant benefits, including survival and cardiac function. Nuevocor plans to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial in 2026.

About Nuevocor

Nuevocor is a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for genetic cardiomyopathies driven by aberrant mechanobiology, headquartered in Singapore with offices in the U.S. and Europe. In 2025, Nuevocor closed a US$50 million financing from Kurma Partners, Angelini Ventures, EDBI (an arm of SG Growth Capital, investment platform of EDB and Enterprise Singapore), ClavystBio, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Coronet Ventures and Highlight Capital. Our unique approach, enabled by our proprietary PrOSIA mechanobiology platform, surpasses the limitations of traditional gene replacement therapy – which treats individual gene mutations – to treating defects in shared disease pathways across multiple cardiomyopathies by addressing the functional root cause of disease. Nuevocor is first-in-disease by addressing genetic cardiomyopathies that are not amenable to gene replacement therapy and have no effective treatment options. (www.nuevocor.com)

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