Nuevocor presents pre-clinical data at ESGCT and AHA meetings

News provided by

Nuevocor

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuevocor, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing cardiac genetic medicines through a unique platform to understand the mechanobiological causes of disease, announced today a pair of presentations at two major meetings, the European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 30th Annual Congress, and the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2023.

The poster presentations showcase optimization efforts for Nuevocor's first-in-class lead programme using a mechanobiology-based approach to treat LMNA-associated dilated cardiomyopathy.

At the ESGCT Congress on 24 – 27 October, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium, Nuevocor co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Yann Chong Tan, presented a poster (P613) entitled "An AAV gene therapy for LMNA dilated cardiomyopathy via disruption of the LINC complex."

At the AHA Scientific Sessions meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, Nuevocor Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Lee, will present a poster (Sa3004) entitled "AAV-Mediated LINC Complex Uncoupling Ameliorates Pathology in a Mouse Model of LMNA Dilated Cardiomyopathy" on Saturday, November 11, 2023 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM at Zone 3, Science and Technology Hall, Level 200 of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

For more information on the meetings, please visit the respective conference websites.

About Nuevocor

Nuevocor is a biotechnology company that is pioneering an innovative pathway-centric approach to developing genetic medicines for heart conditions known as cardiomyopathies. By harnessing our PrOSIA mechanobiology platform, Nuevocor designs genetic medicines to target the biomechanical root cause of these diseases. Nuevocor's approach surpasses the limitations of traditional gene therapy, which focuses on individual gene mutations, to treat defects within shared disease pathways across multiple genetic cardiomyopathies. This enables us to extend our impact to broader patient populations.

SOURCE Nuevocor

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.