Nuevocor Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of John Lee as Chief Medical Officer

SINGAPORE and PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuevocor, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel medicines to treat cardiomyopathies with aberrant mechanobiology, today announces the appointment of Dr. John Lee, MD, PhD, as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lee is a life science executive with experience spanning from early drug discovery to late-stage clinical development.

Dr. John Lee is a board-certified cardiologist who brings over 15 years of clinical development and regulatory expertise to Nuevocor. Dr. Lee was most recently the Chief Medical Officer of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, a publicly listed biotech, where he led Phase I-III development of its clinical programs. Prior to PhaseBio, Dr. Lee was the Vice President, Global Head, Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at Quintiles, where he was responsible for developing and implementing the cardiovascular therapeutic area business growth strategy and also represented their cardiovascular therapeutic expertise across the broader enterprise and in the global marketplace. Dr. Lee also served as Executive Director, Discovery Medicine at Bristol-Myers Squibb ("BMS"), where he was responsible for leading the team that provided medical, clinical, scientific, regulatory and R&D advisory expertise in cardiovascular drug development across BMS. Having held key leadership roles in both biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, Dr. Lee is poised to spearhead Nuevocor's clinical development strategy and advance its innovative therapies for LMNA DCM through rigorous clinical development oversight and execution.

"Dr. Lee's appointment marks a significant milestone for Nuevocor," said Dr. Yann Chong Tan, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuevocor. "His extensive experience and proven track record in clinical development make him the ideal candidate to lead our clinical development team. His leadership will be instrumental in furthering our commitment to advancing science and translating it into therapies that will make a real difference in patients' lives."

"I am honored to join Nuevocor at this pivotal moment," said Dr. John Lee. "The opportunity to lead the clinical development efforts for the LMNA DCM program is incredibly motivating. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Nuevocor to bring potentially life-changing therapies to patients."

About Nuevocor

Nuevocor is a biotechnology company that is pioneering an innovative pathway-centric approach to developing genetic medicines for heart conditions known as cardiomyopathies. By harnessing our PrOSIA™ mechanobiology platform, Nuevocor designs genetic medicines to target the biomechanical root cause of these diseases. Nuevocor's approach surpasses the limitations of traditional gene therapy, which focuses on individual gene mutations, to treat defects within shared disease pathways across multiple genetic cardiomyopathies. This enables us to extend our impact to broader patient populations.

SOURCE Nuevocor