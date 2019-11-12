NuEyes Technologies Inc. Granted Key Augmented Reality Patent for Vision

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuEyes, a pioneer in the field of low-vision technology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 10,429,675 "System for Using Augmented Reality for Vision" covering key advantages such as:

Auto-Focus set to continuous but locked at set distances determined by magnification settings.

Variable magnification inclusive but not limited to 0× (or no mag) up to 12×.

Contrast or augmented reality threshold filters specifically designed to enhance the visually impaired experience.

Voice In/Voice Out. A large variance of voice frequencies and algorithms set to commands and key phrases that control the smartglasses enabling hands-free control.

TTS/OCR. The augmented reality software ecosystem has the ability to read back text, signs or any printed material up to but not limited to 10 ft from said device.

Voice Controlled Recording or picture taking. For purposes of visually impaired and/or surgical and dental loupes the software can record or take pictures via voice commands, then stored to an on-board gallery or be emailed to a secure server or electronic medical record.

On-Board Gallery. The software ecosystem contains within it a secure gallery that can store images and recordings.

2× Lens (hardware). The lens has the ability, but not limited to take a 50 degree electronically magnified image at distances of great than 50+ feet and cut the field of view down to 30 degrees in turn creating a clear image. The lens can also be affixed or taken off the smart glasses.

"We are extremely excited about the long-awaited issuance of our first set of patents. This is the first of many that were filed years ago and will provide our products with long-term market exclusivity," said Mark Greget, CEO and Founder of NuEyes. "This patent is an important component of NuEyes Technologies Inc.'s ever-growing intellectual property portfolio."

ABOUT NUEYES TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NuEyes is a veteran-owned technology company based in Orange County, California that was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinitis pigmentosa, via a wireless and light-weight solution. Over the past 2 years, the company has seen extensive sales growth and has won awards at CES and also obtained Federal, State and Insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes is excited to bring such advanced products to market that will leapfrog the technology currently available for someone dealing with legal blindness. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 18 years of combined experience in this space, we understand what it takes to successfully bring new products to market.

