NuFACE Launches the FIX MicroWand

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuFACE, the leader in microcurrent technology and the #1 facial device brand in the United States*, is excited to announce the launch of the NuFACE FIX® MicroWand . This revolutionary new device is designed to deliver instant, visible results in just 3 minutes—perfect for those who want a quick, accessible solution for their beauty needs.

This cutting-edge device is designed to depuff under eyes, plump lips, and smooth fine lines using NuFACE's iconic microcurrent technology and precise micro-spheres, designed to stimulate the surface level of skin. With three distinct treatment modes (Eyes, Lips, and Lines), the FIX MicroWand targets specific areas, offering a solution to clients who want fast, visible results they can enjoy from the comfort of their homes or on-the-go. Whether you're looking for an immediate refresh before a night out or a daily beauty routine boost, this device brings instant results into the palm of your hand, in just minutes.

For this launch, NuFACE partnered with celebrity makeup artist and beauty founder Patrick Ta.

"I can use it to smooth out fine lines anywhere on the face, and it delivers instant results. My favorite way to use it is to plump the lips to get the perfect pout before applying lip liner to get a really crisp line," said Patrick Ta, celebrity makeup artist and NuFACE partner.

"At NuFACE, we're constantly listening to our clients, and we've seen a growing demand for products that cater to a younger, more savvy demographic," said Tera Peterson, Co-Founder & CEO of NuFACE. "The FIX MicroWand is designed to meet the needs of this audience—offering a gentle, yet powerful at-home beauty tech to enhance or an alternative to invasive treatments, with results that are visible instantly. We're thrilled to introduce this product and can't wait to see how it becomes a staple in our clients' daily beauty routines."

Key Features and Benefits:

3 Treatment Modes : Eyes, Lips, and Lines—each tailored to deliv er a unique depth of microcurrent for unique targeted benefits.

: Eyes, Lips, and Lines—each tailored to deliv Clinically Proven : 97% of users saw an instant reduction in fine lines around the eyes**. 92% of users reported instantly plumper lips** 95% saw a noticeable reduction in forehead lines after just one use**.

: Portable & Sleek : Take this lightweight and compact device with you to easily touch-up on-the-go.

: Take this lightweight and compact device with you to easily touch-up on-the-go. FDA-Cleared & Aesthetician-Created : Designed by skincare experts to ensure safe and effective treatments.

: Designed by skincare experts to ensure safe and effective treatments. Instant Visible Results : Enjoy smoother skin, plumper lips, and a refreshed look after just 3 minutes.

: Enjoy smoother skin, plumper lips, and a refreshed look after just 3 minutes. Clean, Vegan Formula: The FIX Serum utilizes a proprietary NuFACE IonPlex electrolyte blend to hydrate skin, hyaluronic acid to plump skin & triple peptide complex to visibly smooth lines.

Leveraging the power of true microcurrent, the FIX MicroWand gently stimulates the skin's different layers, when the3 unique modes are selected to either improve circulation to reduce undereye puffiness, enhance lip volume, and smooth fine lines.

How to Use the NuFACE FIX MicroWand:

Prep : Cleanse your skin using Prep-N-Glow Wipes or an oil-free cleanser.

: Cleanse your skin using Prep-N-Glow Wipes or an oil-free cleanser. Activate : Apply a mask-like layer of FIX Serum to the area you wish to treat.

: Apply a mask-like layer of FIX Serum to the area you wish to treat. FIX : Select the mode (Eyes, Lips, or Lines) and glide the wand in feathering or flicking motions for 3 minutes. The device will automatically power off after the treatment.

: Select the mode (Eyes, Lips, or Lines) and glide the wand in feathering or flicking motions for 3 minutes. The device will automatically power off after the treatment. Finish: Massage any remaining serum into the skin and follow with your favorite skincare products.

Targeted Treatment for Every Concern:

Eyes : Depuff and tighten under-eye bags for a wide-awake, refreshed look.

: Depuff and tighten under-eye bags for a wide-awake, refreshed look. Lips : Enhance lip fullness.

: Enhance Lines: Blur fine lines around the forehead, eyes, and smile lines for a smoother, youthful appearance.

Like NuFACE's other award-winning skincare devices, the FIX MicroWand is FDA-Cleared and clinically proven to ensure optimal results. However, while the NuFACE MINI+ and TRINITY+ offer full facial sculpting, lifting, and contouring down to the muscular level, the FIX MicroWand provides surface-level stimulation to plump, depuff, and smooth skin in 3 minutes - making it ideal for the entry-level consumer as well as the seasoned skincare pro.

The NuFACE FIX MicroWand is available now on NuFACE.com, Sephora.com, and select Sephora stores.

NuFACE Smart App: Your Personalized Virtual Aesthetician For a truly customized experience, the NuFACE Smart App provides a step-by-step guide to your microcurrent treatments. The app includes tutorial videos, progress tracking via the Selfie Tracker, and helpful reminders, ensuring your skincare routine stays on track. With the app's support, you can easily incorporate NuFACE's advanced technology into your daily life. Also available on the NuFACE Smart App is exclusive content featuring Patrick Ta and Tera Peterson.

The FIX MicroWand is the future of at-home skincare, designed to gently energize the skin's surface and increase microcirculation to depuff under eyes, enhance the look of lip fullness, and smooth fine lines. Achieve radiant, plump and youthful skin in just 3 minutes—anytime, anywhere.

Price: $195 MSRP (Value: $244)

About NuFACE®

NuFACE® is the #1 facial device brand in the U.S.*, empowering clients to look and feel their best every day. Founded by mother-daughter trio, Carol, Tera, and Kim, NuFACE is known for its clinically proven, aesthetician-created microcurrent devices that deliver visible, instant results. The brand's commitment to clean, effective beauty continues to set the standard in skincare innovation.

For more information or to purchase the NuFACE FIX MicroWand, visit www.NuFACE.com .

