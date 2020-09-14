Nufarm Announces the Result of a Consent Solicitation relating to its Outstanding Notes due 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nufarm Limited (ASX: NUF) Reference is made to the announcement by Nufarm Limited (ASX: NUF) (the "Company") dated 2 September, 2020 in relation to the solicitation of consents by its wholly owned subsidiaries, Nufarm Australia Limited and Nufarm Americas Inc. (together, the "Issuers"), with respect to proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture dated April 26, 2018 governing the Issuers' 5.750% senior notes due 2026 (ISIN: US67052NAA37 (144A) / USQ7007NAA74 (RegS)) (such indenture, as amended by the first supplemental indenture, dated as of 14 September, 2018, the "Indenture").

As indicated in the Consent Solicitation Notice dated 2 September, 2020 (the "Consent Solicitation Notice"), the consent solicitation period expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on 11 September, 2020. The Company announces that it has received the requisite consents necessary to adopt the Proposed Amendments to the Indenture.

As the requisite consents have been obtained, the Company is pleased to announce the execution of the second supplemental indenture (the "Second Supplemental Indenture") on 14 September, 2020 (the "Effective Time"), by and among the Issuers, the Company, the subsidiary guarantors party thereto and the trustee in accordance with the conditions contained in the Indenture. The Second Supplemental Indenture is now effective and binding upon the Company, the Issuers and subsidiary guarantors.

For a detailed statement of the Proposed Amendments, holders of the Notes should refer to the Consent Solicitation Notice.

The Proposed Amendments included in the Second Supplemental Indenture will not become operative until the Issuers have paid the Consent Fee (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Notice) to holders of Notes who have validly delivered and not validly revoked the consents pursuant to the Consent Solicitation as set forth in the Consent Solicitation Notice. After the Effective Time and following the Proposed Amendments becoming operative, each present and future holder of the Notes will be bound by the terms of the Indenture as amended by the Second Supplemental Indenture, including the Proposed Amendments, whether or not such holder consented to the Proposed Amendments. Except for the Proposed Amendments, all of the existing terms of the Notes and the Indenture remain unchanged.

The Issuers have made arrangements to pay the Consent Fee in accordance with the terms set forth in the Consent Solicitation Notice and expect such payment to be made through the facilities of The Depositary Trust Company on September 16, 2020.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

