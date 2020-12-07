NuGen Capital Announces Largest Single Rooftop Solar Project in Rhode Island

"The AUI team is excited that NuGen Capital has selected us as their EPC partner for the Briggs Solar project. Over the past 15 years, AUI has worked on more than 3 GW of renewable energy projects across the United States, and Briggs is by far our largest rooftop installation. We are now in full operations mode, and look forward to successfully delivering the project safely, on schedule, and under budget," said Mario Carbone, Partner with AUI Partners, LLC.

The Town of Bristol, the Town of Barrington and the Barrington School District are committed to buy the power generated from the system through a long-term power purchase contract. The system should produce approximately 195,681,096 kWh over the lifetime of the contract period.

"Bristol is looking forward to the completion of the Briggs project which will help the Town continue its commitment to energy saving and renewable energy initiatives," said Bristol Town Administrator Steven Contente.

This installation supports the State of Rhode Island's accelerated clean energy initiative and Governor Gina Raimondo's Executive Order 20-01 outlining the Governor's goal for Rhode Island to be 100 percent powered by renewable energy by 2030.

"Successful Renewable Energy projects require quality partnerships. The relationship between the men and women of IBEW Local 99, NuGen Capital and AUI Partners are critical to driving Rhode Island closer to the 100% Renewable Energy goal," stated Joe Walsh, Business Manager for IBEW Local Union 99.

"We are glad to be working with such strong partners in both AUI Partners and IBEW Local Union 99 to build the largest single rooftop solar project to date in Rhode Island," said Aaron Rust, NuGen's Director of Asset Management. David Milner, NuGen CEO, added, "The Briggs Solar project is NuGen's largest solar investment in our home State of Rhode Island and we look forward to many more."

About NuGen Capital

NuGen Capital Management owns, operates and develops renewable energy projects and invests in real estate conducive to energy generation. NuGen invests in grid-connected and behind the meter utility large-scale solar projects. Real estate investments include large parcels of land and commercial properties where solar energy and battery storage are viable. Based in Rhode Island, NuGen seeks opportunities where renewable energy policies encourage job creation and energy sustainability.

www.nugencapital.com

About AUI Partners

AUI was formed in 1983 and is a full-service renewable energy and commercial contractor based in Fort Worth, Texas. AUI is able to offer the Wind and Solar Power Industries an impressive team of construction professionals who are capable of providing turn-key services for all of your construction needs. Our ability to plan and fast-track our schedules, without compromising quality and safety, makes us a valuable choice for your project team.

AUI has the knowledge, experience, equipment, people, and subcontractor and vendor partners to ensure that we deliver the highest level of quality and service. Since 2006, when we built our first Renewable Energy project, AUI has worked on more than 3300 MW of Wind and Solar Energy installation throughout The United States. Our culture and philosophy of building partnerships has enabled us to achieve our goal of building long-term relationships with repeat clients.

www.auipartners.com

