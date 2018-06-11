Website: http://www.providencechamber.com/

YouTube: GPCC YouTube website

"Rhode Island's talented workforce, quality of life and proximity to other major metropolitan areas have enabled us to build a thriving business," said David Milner, the CEO of NuGen Capital Management. We are proud to support the mission of The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce as Rhode Island continues to grow.

ABOUT NUGEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

Founded in 2009, NuGen Capital Management, LLC owns and manages renewable energy projects and real estate holdings in the United States. NuGen is based off Water Street in Warren, RI and works closely with cities, companies, landlords, towns and universities to construct solar farms and build battery storage facilities to meet the clean energy and grid stability requirements of the 21st century. NuGen has over 40 Power Purchase Agreements, over 500 acres of land, and sells more than 50,000,000 kWh per year to municipalities, universities, companies and housing authorities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nugen-is-proud-to-be-a-part-of-the-greater-providence-chamber-of-commerce-as-they-celebrate-150-years-by-highlighting-nugen-and-other-local-businesses-300663727.html

SOURCE NuGen Capital Management, LLC