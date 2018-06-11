NuGen is proud to be a part of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce as they celebrate 150 years by highlighting NuGen and other local businesses

WARREN, R.I., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NuGen Capital Management, LLC (NuGen) was recently highlighted by The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) as they celebrate their 150th year of advancing community businesses and boosting the Rhode Island economy. NuGen Capital is proud to be a part of the chamber and has worked in partnership to create a short video to highlight the work being done in the local Warren office and beyond. To view the video, feel free to visit: NuGen Spotlight Video
"Rhode Island's talented workforce, quality of life and proximity to other major metropolitan areas have enabled us to build a thriving business," said David Milner, the CEO of NuGen Capital Management. We are proud to support the mission of The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce as Rhode Island continues to grow.
ABOUT NUGEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
Founded in 2009, NuGen Capital Management, LLC owns and manages renewable energy projects and real estate holdings in the United States. NuGen is based off Water Street in Warren, RI and works closely with cities, companies, landlords, towns and universities to construct solar farms and build battery storage facilities to meet the clean energy and grid stability requirements of the 21st century. NuGen has over 40 Power Purchase Agreements, over 500 acres of land, and sells more than 50,000,000 kWh per year to municipalities, universities, companies and housing authorities.
