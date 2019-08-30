Nugenix® Wins GNC's 'Top Product Of The Year' Award Two Years Running

"To win 'Top Product of the Year' two years in a row is a fantastic achievement and we couldn't be prouder," says Brandon Adcock, Adaptive Health co-founder and CEO. "It really shows what an amazing team we have and the top quality and innovation we put into each of our products."

He continued, "Since launching our first Nugenix product in GNC back in 2012, the brand has grown even more than we could have imagined. We are thankful for our longstanding partnership with GNC and are excited to see what the future holds for us."

When the original Nugenix formula was released in GNC in 2012, sales exceeded all expectations. Nugenix soon became GNC's #1-selling brand in the men's vitality category and has continued to be #1 year after year.

"GNC was thrilled to honor Nugenix for the second year in a row at our annual GNC Global Conference," said Allen McClard, SVP & Chief Merchandising Officer at GNC. "We value our partnership with Nugenix, and they continue to produce award winning, high-quality formulas that remain consumer favorites."

The brand recently upgraded its flagship Nugenix formula to create an even bolder, higher-performing supplement for dramatically better results. Nugenix Total-T, which was introduced late last year, is scientifically formulated with 8 key ingredients, including clinically validated doses of Testofen® fenugreek, elevATP®, and chelated boron, plus high-potency B vitamins. When combined with resistance training, Nugenix Total-T can help men boost free and total testosterone levels, increase energy and performance, maximize muscle and strength, and stimulate more passion and libido. Nugenix Total-T has again raised the bar in men's health supplements and continues to surpass similar products in the category.

The Nugenix line now includes 15 supplements to support men's various health needs, including Nugenix GH-Boost, Estro-Regulator, PM-ZMA, Cellular Energy, and Testosterone Multivitamin.

For more information about Nugenix, please visit www.Nugenix.com or www.gnc.com/Nugenix.

About Adaptive Health, LLC

Adaptive Health, LLC, is a leader in science-based product development with a full portfolio of scientifically formulated nutritional health brands, including Nugenix®, Instaflex®, Peptiva®, Lumiday®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. Williams™, Dr. Whitaker®, Sleep Answer®, and Trilane®. Adaptive Health products are sold in many major retailers across North America and internationally, as well as via its innovative direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform. For more information, please visit www.AdaptiveHealth.com.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) - is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC's diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,000 locations, of which approximately 5,900 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,000 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

