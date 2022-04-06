Nugg Club and Khalifa Kush Launch Exclusive California Box Collaboration

Current members will also have a chance to win tickets to The Smoker's Club Festival

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nugg Club , the nation's first cannabis subscription box delivering over $225 worth of personalized, top-shelf products for only $99 a month, today announced a co-branded box collaboration with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® Award and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand Khalifa Kush , going live on the add-ons menu for purchase by current members on April 11th. The limited edition box features all Khalifa Kush products, including an exclusive Santa Cruz Shredder x Khalifa Kush rolling tray & grinder, and a custom Wiz curated playlist.

One lucky Nugg Club member will win a Rolling Papers vinyl album signed by Wiz. Additionally, Nugg Club is selling 5 additional vinyls exclusively to members and donating all the proceeds to the Michael Thompson Clemency Project joining Cresco's SEED initiative in supporting their mission to alleviate the injustices caused by mass incarceration, racial disparities, and emotional, physical and mental abuse across the criminal justice system.

"Nugg Club is proud to be partnering with Khalifa Kush on this co-branded box," said Alex Milligan, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nugg Club. "We remain committed to curating the best products on the market and unlocking exclusive access to new product drops and collabs for our members. Wiz Khalifa is an outstanding artist, and the Khalifa Kush brand provides an experience even the most seasoned cannabis lovers will enjoy. We can't wait to get this box into the hands of our members."

"After our recent expansion to the California market, we're excited to launch an exclusive offering to Nugg Club's direct-to-consumer audience, who have come to expect nothing but the finest products," said DJ Saul, CEO of Khalifa Kush. "We've followed the Nugg Club journey since their initial launch, and their commitment to both quality and customer experience makes this collaboration a natural extension of our brand."

Enter to win a Wiz Khalifa signed Rolling Papers vinyl at wizprizeclub.com . Each Nugg Club member who purchases the co-branded box will have a chance to win tickets to see Wiz Khalifa perform at the Smoker's Club Festival on Saturday April 30th at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Southern California.

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015 by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The company has achieved continued growth and success by focusing on high quality and highly sought-after products in legalized cannabis markets. The Khalifa Kush brand offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, powered by proprietary genetics. Khalifa Kush is available in select markets including California, Nevada, Arizona Oregon, and Utah. Learn more about our upcoming launches in Michigan and Florida + shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM.

About Nugg Club

Nugg Club is California's first subscription cannabis box and helps anyone explore the world of cannabis at 50-60% below retail. The company is redefining the cannabis shopping experience by surprising consumers each month with carefully curated premium products matched to their preferences, and helping brands to connect with thousands of eager customers. Nugg Club was launched in 2020 by the team behind NuggMD , the nation's leading medical cannabis technology platform, serving patients in 13 states. For more information about Nugg Club, visit nuggclub.com .

