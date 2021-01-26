Nugg Club Collaborates with Korova Edibles on a Special Cookie Available Exclusively for Subscription Members

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nugg Club, the nation's first true cannabis subscription box featuring full-sized products curated by experts and personalized to each customer, announced today that it is collaborating with Korova Edibles on a special edition cookie that will be in the February box exclusively available for members.

Since its launch last year, Nugg Club has aimed to help cannabis consumers discover new products and brands that they will love. The company's team of experts curate the best products available on the market and then match them to customer preferences to create highly personalized boxes.

The new treat is a chocolate chip cookie half dipped in white chocolate and will contain 100mg of THC. The cookies will be sent to Nugg Club subscribers who have edibles as one of their product preferences. The cookie will also be available to purchase through the add-ons menu that is available to all subscribers.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Korova on this delicious, special edition cookie that's sure to delight our edible-loving members," said Alex Milligan, Founder and CMO of Nugg Club. "With so many brands cluttering the market, consumers often don't know what to buy. Nugg Club is proud to partner with Korova, one of the industry's most renowned edibles brands, to make things easy for our members."

Korova Edibles dedicates themselves to providing the absolute best cannabis products on the scene at an affordable price. The company makes a wildly popular line of mini and full size cookies that range in potency from 100mg to 2,000mg THC, location dependent. The partnership between Nugg Club and Korova is one of the first formal brand collaborations to produce an edible product.

"Subscription services like Nugg Club spread joy and that's something as edible and cookie makers we know well at Korova," said Korova executive. "We hope this partnership spreads cheer to consumers at a time when everyone can use more of it."

About Nugg Club

Nugg Club is California's first subscription cannabis club and helps anyone explore the world of cannabis at 50-60% below retail. The company surprises consumers each month with a box of full-sized, premium cannabis products that are carefully curated and personalized for each customer and delivered at a wholesale price. In doing so, the service helps brands connect with thousands of targeted customers, collect intimate data they can't get elsewhere, and launch new products. Nugg Club was launched in 2020 by the team behind NuggMD, the nation's leading medical cannabis technology platform, serving patients in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and now New Jersey. For more information about Nugg Club, visit nuggclub.com .

Contact: Renee Cotsis, [email protected]

SOURCE Nugg Club

Related Links

https://nuggclub.com

