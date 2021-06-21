Nugg Club Expands Its Monthly Cannabis Subscription Service to California's Bay Area

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nugg Club, the nation's first cannabis subscription box featuring full-sized products curated by experts and personalized to each customer, today announced that its popular cannabis subscription service is now available to consumers in California's Bay Area.

Nugg Club has delivered nearly 75,000 monthly boxes at just $99 each to consumers across Los Angeles and Orange County since 2020 and recently expanded into the Inland Empire region earlier this year. Each box contains five to seven premium cannabis products worth over $225 in retail value. The boxes, which can be received monthly or bi-monthly, are curated by a team of experts to match the specific taste of each Nugg Club member. Nugg Club will first be available in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond and Emeryville, with additional cities coming online in the coming months.

Nugg Club boxes are delivered straight to consumers' doors each month, expanding access to cannabis in the communities it operates. Subscribers gain access to premium cannabis products, shipped in an unforgettable custom-designed box, at wholesale prices for 60% savings, allowing consumers of all price sensitivities to enjoy a high-end cannabis experience.

"Nugg Club aims to fulfill customers' needs by offering premium cannabis products curated from top-tier California brands, all at discounted prices," said Alex Milligan, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nugg Club. "We are delighted to expand Nugg Club to the Bay Area and see huge enthusiasm for our service from new customers in the region. The market is saturated with new and legendary cannabis brands and Nugg Club helps consumers discover the best of the best, oftentimes even before it's available on dispensary shelves."

Beyond the curated monthly box, Nugg Club subscribers can purchase additional items via the add-ons menu, where they can find hundreds of products from past boxes at 30-60% off retail prices. Subscribers also frequently receive new products in their boxes before they're available at retail shops, and will even get exclusive limited edition products via the partnerships that Nugg Club creates with brands, celebrities, nonprofits and more.

Nugg Club is releasing 1,000 exclusive Bay Area memberships in June with priority given to the approximately 8,000 waitlist members on a first-come-first-serve basis. Waitlist members who choose to claim an exclusive membership will receive a special 50% discount on their first box. When Nugg Club's Bay Area membership becomes available to the general public in July, customers will receive a 20% discount on their first box. To join this waitlist and earn priority access and deals when Nugg Club launches in their region, interested individuals can visit https://nuggclub.com/waitlist .

About Nugg Club

Nugg Club is California's first subscription cannabis box and helps anyone explore the world of cannabis at 50-60% below retail. The company is redefining the cannabis shopping experience by surprising consumers each month with carefully curated premium products matched to their preferences, and helping brands to connect with thousands of eager customers. Nugg Club was launched in 2020 by the team behind NuggMD, the nation's leading medical cannabis technology platform, serving patients in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois, and now New Jersey. For more information about Nugg Club, visit nuggclub.com .

Media Contact:

Renee Cotsis

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Nugg Club