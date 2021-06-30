Nugg Club Launches an Affordable Cannabis Subscription Box Option

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nugg Club, the nation's first and only cannabis subscription box featuring full-sized products curated by experts and personalized to each customer, announced today that its popular service is now offering members a more affordable box option.

The new box option starts at $49 and will contain at least two to four full size products, depending on a subscriber's preferences. This affordable price point allows Nugg Club to introduce a wider range of consumers to the same benefits of curation, discovery, delight, and price savings that Nugg Club subscribers enjoy. It also benefits existing subscribers who might prefer to self-select more of their monthly products by purchasing them a la carte from the add-ons menu, instead of having Nugg Club's curators choose for them.

Like the original box, products inside each member's box are specifically chosen for them by expert curators based on their tastes, and selections for each box improve based on customer feedback. Subscribers are able to switch between Nugg Club box tiers at any time, offering consumers greater control over their subscription service while continuing to discover new products at wholesale prices.

"You just can't beat the combination of expert curation, personalized discovery, and prices at 30-60% below retail" says Alex Milligan, Co-founder of Nugg Club. "Our current subscribers love the subscription model and with the option to choose your price point, we are excited to bring Nugg Club to even more consumers in southern California."

The more affordable box tier is initially available everywhere in So Cal that Nugg Club delivers. All deliveries are contactless and properly sanitized in accordance with state social distancing and safety guidelines. Nugg Club serves all of Los Angeles and Orange County, certain parts of the Inland Empire, and recently expanded its service to Oakland, Richmond, Emeryville, and Berkeley.

About Nugg Club

Nugg Club is California's first and only subscription cannabis box and helps anyone explore the world of cannabis at 50-60% below retail. The company is redefining the cannabis shopping experience by surprising consumers each month with carefully curated premium products matched to their preferences, and helping brands to connect with thousands of eager customers. Nugg Club was launched in 2020 by the team behind NuggMD, the nation's leading medical cannabis technology platform, serving patients in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and now New Jersey. For more information about Nugg Club, visit nuggclub.com .

Media Contact

Renee Cotsis

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Nugg Club

Related Links

https://nuggclub.com

