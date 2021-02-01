Nugg Club Partners with Last Prisoner Project to Support Cannabis Criminal Justice Reform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nugg Club , the nation's first true cannabis subscription box featuring full-sized products curated by experts and personalized to each customer, announced today a broad-ranging partnership with Last Prisoner Project ("LPP"), a nonprofit organization dedicated to clemency and expungement, re-entry programs and advocacy for individuals with cannabis convictions.

The partnership will kick off in February with a special box sent to subscribers that is rebranded to showcase the names of people imprisoned across the country for nonviolent cannabis offenses. Products in the February box will feature brands that specifically support social justice work. The box will also include a call to action for Nugg Club members to participate in LPP's "Letter to a Prisoner'' program and donate to the organization.

In addition, Nugg Club is making a flat multi-thousand dollar donation to LPP, and within the box will introduce a new brand of its own called Schedule 1, a premium cannabis flower brand that will donate a percentage of profits to support LPP.

"At Nugg Club, we recognize that we need to do our part to address a system that imprisons a disproportionate number of Black and brown people for non-violent cannabis crimes even as more states across the U.S. fully legalize cannabis," said Alex Milligan, CMO of Nugg Club. "We're proud to partner with the Last Prisoner Project on these initiatives and to support their fight against injustices."

"We feel fortunate to have the support of the team at Nugg Club behind Last Prisoner Project. When more cannabis companies speak out against these discriminatory policies that have imprisoned too many, our voice is amplified and our work has a greater impact," said Mary Bailey, Managing Director of Last Prisoner Project. "We hope every cannabis company will follow their lead and join in the fight to ensure that every person convicted of a non-violent cannabis crime in the U.S. is set free."

About Nugg Club

Nugg Club is California's first subscription cannabis club and helps anyone explore the world of cannabis at 50-60% below retail. The company is redefining the cannabis shopping experience by surprising consumers each month with carefully curated premium products matched to their preferences, and helping brands to connect with thousands of eager customers. Nugg Club was launched in 2020 by the team behind NuggMD, the nation's leading medical cannabis technology platform, serving patients in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and now New Jersey. For more information about Nugg Club, visit nuggclub.com .

