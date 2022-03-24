Nugg Club's Monthly Cannabis Box Expands to the Bay Area!

Expands access to premium cannabis products for consumers in all cities near San Francisco

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nugg Club, the nation's first cannabis subscription box delivering over $225 worth of personalized, top-shelf products for only $99 a month, just announced that they will be rolling out memberships to the full Bay Area over the next 3-4 weeks. Users who aren't in the initial zones may join a waitlist and be notified when Nugg Club is available in their area.

Nugg Club was founded to solve the time-consuming, expensive and hard to navigate cannabis consumer experience. With hundreds of brands and tens of thousands of products in California, there are just too many options for anyone to possibly try them all in any coherent manner. Products are expensive, so customers don't get to experiment as often as they'd like. Local dispensaries only carry a fraction of all the great brands out there, and budtenders aren't much help, pushing deals and products they don't know much about. Nugg Club provides a time-saving, personalized and affordable retail experience by empowering cannabis lovers to explore top brands delivered to their door at 50-60% below dispensary prices in unforgettable boxes.

When you join the club, you'll set your strain and product preferences, along with your flexible delivery date.Then Nugg Club's curator team will get to work, selecting the best in cannabis from around the state. Nugg Club uses a unique 7 pt rating system to ensure that your goodies are truly top-shelf. All that delivered to your doorstep for free by Nugg Club's fan favorite delivery drivers. It's the best cannabis experience to date from discovery to delivery.

"Nugg Club curates the top California cannabis brands to provide consumers a full spectrum of products at more affordable prices," said Alex Milligan, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nugg Club. "We are thrilled to bring Nugg Club into the full Bay Area. Consumers appreciate the care and thought that our team puts into each selection and enjoy the opportunity for discovery that the boxes provide. With so many new and renowned offerings on the market, Nugg Club helps consumers find their new beloved brands while also allowing them to get their favorites repeatedly at a discount through our wholesale add-ons menu."

Because of the huge discounts offered from elite brands, there are limited membership spots and only several hundred new spots are made available each month per region. Nugg Club isn't for everyone, but the cannabis enthusiast who wants to explore the full range of top-tier California brands every month (or every other) while saving both time and money, will fit right in.

To join the waitlist and earn priority access and deals when Nugg Club launches in their region, interested individuals can visit https://nuggclub.com/waitlist .

About Nugg Club

Nugg Club is California's first subscription cannabis box and helps anyone explore the world of cannabis at 50-60% below retail. The company is redefining the cannabis shopping experience by surprising consumers each month with carefully curated premium products matched to their preferences, and helping brands to connect with thousands of eager customers. Nugg Club was launched in 2020 by the team behind NuggMD , the nation's leading medical cannabis technology platform, serving patients in 13 states. For more information about Nugg Club, visit nuggclub.com .

