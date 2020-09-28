NuggMD Brings Industry-Leading Medical Cannabis Telemedicine Services to Pennsylvania

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD , the nation's leading medical marijuana telemedicine platform, announced today it is launching their services to patients in Pennsylvania for $139. NuggMD is currently available in California, Nevada, New York, Missouri, Ohio and Oklahoma. NuggMD has virtually connected over half a million patients with fully-licensed medical marijuana physicians since 2016.

NuggMD's expansion of services into Pennsylvania will provide current and prospective medical marijuana patients with virtual access to medical marijuana card evaluations and renewals. Patients between the ages of 45 and 74 years old comprise 62% of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana users, allowing those most at-risk of COVID-19 to obtain a MMJ card safely from their homes without risking exposure. On March 20, 2020, the Pennsylvania Department of Health suspended regulations limiting five patients per caregiver and requiring background checks for renewal applications in order to streamline evaluations, and allowed remote MMJ card consultations for all patients.

"Considering a majority of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana patients are those most at-risk of contracting COVID-19, we could not be more pleased to announce the expansion of our telemedicine services to the state during a time when virtual access to medical marijuana card evaluations is more important than ever," said Alex Milligan, NuggMD Co-Founder and CMO. "Pennsylvania's population of MMJ patients continues to grow at a rapid pace, and we look forward to serving the community with accessible medical marijuana recommendations for years to come."

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf legalized medical marijuana on April 17, 2016 and the first dispensaries began serving patients in April 2018. As of May 15, 2020, there are almost 300,000 patients registered in the program, up 94% since January 2020. In July 2019, the state approved six additional serious medical conditions that qualify for the use of medical marijuana, extending the initial list of 17 to 23 total conditions.

NuggMD's licensed doctors are available to Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients seven days a week from 8am - 10pm EST. As always, patients who do not meet the state's requirements and are not approved for a medical marijuana recommendation receive their evaluation for free.

About NuggMD:

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical cannabis technology platform, serving patients in New York, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri. NuggMD's patients get approved for medical cannabis by conducting face-to-face video evaluations with physicians from the comfort and privacy of their own home. Since launching in 2016, NuggMD has helped more than half a million patients connect with their new physicians and obtain medical cannabis recommendations. They are fully committed to improving patients' quality of life through cannabis. For further information, visit nuggmd.com

Media Contact

Renee Cotsis

[email protected]

SOURCE NuggMD

Related Links

https://www.nuggmd.com

