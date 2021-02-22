NuggMD Brings Its Industry-Leading Medical Marijuana Telemedicine Service to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD, the nation's leading medical cannabis telemedicine platform, is launching their online services to patients in Virginia for just $149 per visit. NuggMD currently offers services in Nevada, New York, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, California, Oklahoma and New Jersey. They've connected over 650,000 patients with their fully-licensed medical marijuana doctors since 2016.

Their expansion into Virginia brings a vital telemedicine option for current and prospective medical marijuana patients seeking safe, socially-distanced options for their evaluations and renewals. Recently, Virginia temporarily approved the use of telemedicine for medical marijuana evaluations and may be extending this accomodation permanently via a new bill .

"We're thrilled to see Virginia embrace telemedicine," says Alex Milligan, NuggMD Co-Founder and CMO. "This is a huge quality of life issue, especially for the sickest and most vulnerable members of our community. Even after COVID restrictions are no longer necessary, these patients will still need access to quality telemedicine because they're always at risk, not just during a pandemic. We've made huge progress for these patients over the past year and are excited to serve the rapidly increasing medical marijuana patient population in Virginia."

In 2015, Virginia passed a law allowing non-psychoactive THC-A and CBD to be recommended for certain medical uses. In 2019, the law was expanded to allow up to 10mg THC per dose, the typical amount allowed for medical and recreational marijuana products in most states. Virginia's legislature is also working toward adult use legalization, but under current proposed plans, recreational dispensaries would not open in the state until 2024.

Meanwhile, patients with "any chronic or debilitating condition that, in the professional judgment of a physician, might be helped by the use of medical cannabis" are qualified to sign up for Virginia's medical marijuana program.

NuggMD's licensed physicians are available to see Virginia patients from 8am to 10pm 7 days a week. Patients who don't qualify for Virginia's MMJ program will receive their evaluation for free.

About NuggMD:

