NuggMD Expands Its Service to New Jersey; Surpasses 650,000 Medical Marijuana Cards Issued

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD, the nation's leading medical cannabis telemedicine service announced today that it is expanding its service to New Jersey patients, which will be the eighth state the company serves. The news comes as the company reaches an impressive milestone -- over 650,000 medical cannabis cards have been issued to patients by licensed doctors through its platform.

On Aug. 11, 2020, the NJ Division of Consumer Affairs announced that medical marijuana patients would be allowed to receive their evaluation via telemedicine for the duration of the COVID 19 public health emergency. NuggMD will provide video-enabled telemedicine evaluations with fully-licensed New Jersey medical marijuana doctors for just $149. Yearly required follow-up visits will only cost $99. Evaluations are free of charge for patients who don't qualify for New Jersey's medical marijuana program.

"We welcome this decisive action by the Division and Governor Murphy," says Alex Milligan, NuggMD Co-Founder and CMO. "Medical marijuna patients are often the most vulnerable to illness, and many are struggling to obtain essential services while effectively self-isolating during this pandemic."

"We hope that the state continues this policy even after the pandemic is over," says Kam Babazade, NuggMD Co-Founder and COO. "Telemedicine evaluations are an incredibly helpful tool for patients with compromised immune systems or mobility issues. It's time for us to fully embrace the opportunities that telemedicine affords us. This is a huge public health advantage for the most vulnerable patients in our community."

New Jersey hasn't determined an end date for the state of emergency yet. There has been a resurgence of COVID-19 in several states, including the Garden State, which have led to increased social distancing measures and restrictions.

Since 2016, NuggMD has provided patients with a safe, convenient and affordable way to obtain a medical marijuana card. Their fully-licensed practitioners are available in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and now New Jersey and have obtained all certifications necessary for the states in which they provide evaluations.

For further information, visit NuggMD.com/New-Jersey

About NuggMD

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical marijuana technology platform, facilitating access to medical marijuana for patients in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and now New Jersey. NuggMD's patients receive their evaluations entirely online via face-to-face video chats from the comfort and privacy of their own home. Qualifying medical conditions vary by state. Since their launch in 2016, NuggMD has helped over 650 million medical marijuana patients connect with their new physicians and obtain their medical marijuana recommendations. They are fully committed to improving their patients' quality of life through cannabis.

