NuggMD Extends Industry-Leading Medical Cannabis Telemedicine Services to Maine and Maryland

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD , the nation's leading medical marijuana telemedicine platform, launched its platform for patients in Maine and Maryland today, bringing the total number of markets covered to thirteen. NuggMD has connected over 800,000 patients with fully-licensed medical marijuana practitioners since 2016.

NuggMD's latest expansion brings their network of knowledgeable, state-licensed medical marijuana practitioners directly to the homes of residents in Maryland and Maine through their state-of-the-art virtual telemedicine platform.

While having a medical marijuana certification is the only way to legally access cannabis in Maryland, Maine allows recreational sales. Despite full legalization, nearly 5% of Maine's population are medical marijuana patients. Roughly 90% of Maine's cities and towns don't allow recreational sales, so the medical marijuana market remains stronger than ever.

"Adult-use cannabis may be legal in Maine, but we're fully aware of the specific care that the medical marijuana community requires based on our patient relationships in other states," said NuggMD co-founder and CMO Alex Milligan. "We champion the advocates in Maine who banded together earlier this year to allow caregivers, growers and patients to have more of a say in the regulatory medical process. It's a privilege to serve this amazing community."

While Maine allows medical marijuana telehealth evaluations as a matter of law, Maryland's regulations require an in-person visit for an evaluation. This requirement was waived by Bulletin 2020-011 for the COVID emergency and is now waived indefinitely by Bulletin 2021 - 009 .

"We're so excited to be joining Maryland's medical marijuana community," says NuggMD co-founder and COO Kam Babazade. "Telemedicine is a vital option for patients who can't go to a physical doctor's office. It reduces their risk and need for unnecessary travel, which is a net positive for the state as a whole."

NuggMD's licensed doctors are available to Maine and Maryland residents seven days a week from 8am - 10pm EST. As always, their risk-free evaluation costs nothing for patients that don't qualify. NuggMD is committed to protecting patient privacy and protects records as required by both HIPAA and state law. All NuggMD practitioners are fully-licensed and have obtained all certifications and training required by their prospective states. For more information on NuggMD's Maine services, please visit NuggMD.com/Maine . For more information on NuggMD's Maryland services, please visit NuggMD.com/Maryland .

About NuggMD:

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical marijuana technology platform, serving patients in California, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia. They have connected over 800,000 patients with their new medical marijuana doctors face-to-face via their state-of-the-art telemedicine platform. They believe that every human being has the right to explore the benefits of medical cannabis and are fully committed to helping each patient explore all of their options in their journey to wellness. For further information, visit nuggmd.com .

