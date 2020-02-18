NuggMD Slashes Price for Medical Marijuana Evaluations to Spur Adoption in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD, the nation's leading cannabis-focused telemedicine platform, is lowering their price for medical marijuana evaluations in Missouri. The new lower price for evaluations will be $99. This is a $40 discount over their current price of $139, with the new price being the lowest offered anywhere in the state by a wide margin. The discount is effective as of Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

This discount is temporary and will last until the first medical marijuana dispensaries open, which is anticipated to be late Spring or early Summer. The Department has issued its license approval list which can be found on their main website, but it will be several weeks before these dispensaries become operational.

Patients are not waiting for dispensaries to open before getting their cards, however. As of Feb, 1, more than 31,000 Missourians have been approved for medical marijuana in the state, and the number is increasing by roughly 1,000 patients a week.

NuggMD opened operations in Missouri on Jan. 6th, 2020 and agree that Missourians are enthusiastically joining the program, which they had predicted in their opening press release.

"We were expecting a positive response here, but the numbers that came in were surprising," says Alex Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of NuggMD. "It's been a busy several weeks, but we want to do everything we can to make it easy for patients to make purchases when the first dispensaries open."

"Operations are running smoothly despite the demand," says CEO and co-founder Collin Mann. "The average wait time for patients at the moment is about 5 minutes from the time they enter the digital waiting room till they see their doctor and the user experience has been very smooth."

NuggMD believes that most patients are joining the program early because it offers many additional advantages above and beyond the ability to purchase at legal dispensaries -- the largest being that patients can sign up to cultivate their own medicine. Many other patients are signing up with caregivers, or are simply excited to visit dispensaries on the first day they open.

"People are impatient to start, says COO and co-founder Kam Babazade. "The sense we get is that they've waited long enough."

The price decrease is already effective on their website.

About NuggMD

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical marijuana technology platform, facilitating access to medical marijuana for patients in New York, California, Nevada, Oklahoma and Missouri. NuggMD's patients receive their evaluations entirely online via face-to-face video chats from the comfort and privacy of their own home. Qualifying medical conditions vary by state. Since their launch in 2016, NuggMD has helped more than half a million medical marijuana patients connect with their new physicians and obtain their medical marijuana recommendations. They are fully committed to improving patients' quality of life through cannabis.

For further information, visit nuggmd.com/missouri

SOURCE NuggMD

Related Links

https://www.nuggmd.com/

