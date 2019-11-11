NuggMD to Provide Free MMJ Recs to Oklahoma Veterans This Veterans Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD, the nation's leading cannabis-focused telemedicine platform, will be providing free online medical marijuana evaluations to Oklahoma's veterans this Monday, Nov. 11. Any Oklahoma veteran who provides their valid proof of service and Oklahoma ID can access this benefit for the entire business day, from 8 a.m. till 10 p.m.

"None of us would enjoy the freedom and prosperity that we do today without our brave veterans," said Alex Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of NuggMD. "We are offering completely free medical marijuana evaluations to Oklahoma's veterans this Monday in humble thanks for their service and sacrifice."

NuggMD says they'll be making it very easy for veterans to receive this free benefit on Veterans Day. They can simply speak to a NuggMD support representative through the live-chat feature on the website at getnugg.com/md/oklahoma and request their free evaluation. From there, the friendly customer service agents will walk them through the rest of the online evaluation process.

NuggMD's affiliated physicians have provided nearly half a million medical marijuana evaluations to patients in California, Nevada and New York since their launch in 2016 and are currently working to expand their family of services nationwide. They officially launched their Oklahoma branch on Sept. 17, 2019.

"The past seven weeks in Oklahoma have been amazing," said NuggMD's COO and Co-founder Kam Babazade. "Response to our telemedicine services have far exceeded our expectations, and we're very excited to see what 2020 will bring for the Midwest."

Using NuggMD's video-enabled telemedicine platform, patients are able to complete the entire evaluation process with their new physician from the comfort of home. The capability to offer real-time, face-to-face evaluations through a patient's smartphone or computer makes getting an evaluation easier than ever, particularly for those who are disabled or unable to easily travel to a physician's office.

Please visit getnugg.com/md for more details.

About NuggMD

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical cannabis technology platform. They facilitate access to physicians who provide medical marijuana evaluations in California, New York, Nevada and Oklahoma. NuggMD's patients receive their cannabis evaluations entirely online from the privacy and comfort of their own home. Since 2016, NuggMD has assisted nearly half a million medical marijuana patients with the evaluation process, furthering their mission to improve quality-of-life through cannabis.

NuggMD's sister companies, Nugg and Nugg Club, facilitate access to cannabis dispensaries and delivery services, with Nugg Club providing delivery in under an hour in California. They are currently in the process of expanding their services nationwide.

For further information, please visit getnugg.com/md/oklahoma

