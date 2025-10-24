Hulaween leads nugs' Halloween lineup with four nights of livestreams (Oct. 30–Nov. 2) featuring Goose and The String Cheese Incident, plus exclusive shows from Billy Strings and others, and Widespread Panic Pay-Per-Views.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nugs , the leading destination for live concert streaming and exclusive concert archives, today unveiled its Halloween slate under the 'Don't Scream…Livestream!' banner. Centered around four nights of Hulaween streams from Suwannee, FL (Oct. 30–Nov. 2), the campaign invites fans to experience the most spirited performances of the season, packed with surprise collaborations, costumed sets, and can't-miss moments from the jam scene's biggest names, including Goose and The String Cheese Incident. In addition, subscribers can also livestream Halloween-themed shows from Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass and many others.

nugs Announces Massive Halloween ‘Don’t Scream…Livestream!’ Lineup

Halloween is one of live music's most imaginative weekends, and one of the jam community's signature holidays. nugs will capture the theatrics, themes, and one–night–only moments with a mix of festival coverage, artist livestreams, and on–demand drops, content streamers won't find anywhere else.

Hulaween: Four Nights from the Spirit of the Suwannee (Oct 30–Nov 2)

For the first time, Hulaween will stream across all four days on nugs in high definition, included with a nugs All Access subscription. The multi-day lineup features Goose and The String Cheese Incident, along with Molly Tuttle, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, The Disco Biscuits, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Heavy Pets, Dizgo, Shadowgrass, BALTHVS, Grace Bowers and more.

Halloween Themed Livestreams (Included with nugs All Access subscription)

Beyond Hulaween, nugs subscribers can tune into Halloween–themed weekend sets from fan favorites including themed shows across the U.S. including Billy Strings 'Meet Me At The Crypt', Greensky Bluegrass' 25th anniversary and album-release shows, Gov't Mule's Aerosmith tribute, Eggy's 'The Ballad of Blucifer," a 'villian' theme from Spafford, plus Daniel Donato's "Invasion: A Barn Burner," and The Motet's tribute to Jamiroquai. Dates and set times will be listed in–app and at nugs.net as they are finalized.

Widespread Panic Halloween Pay–Per–View (Savannah, GA)

Widespread Panic's two–night Halloween run (Oct 31 and Nov 1) will be available as Pay–Per–View in HD and 4K on nugs. Fans can watch live or on demand, with 48 hours of unlimited replay after pressing play. Pricing starts at $24.99 (HD) and $29.99 (4K), with a two-night discounted bundle available for $44.99 (HD) or $54.99 (4K). Active nugs subscribers save 15–20% on single-night orders.

Halloween Curation Continues: 'Weekly Haunts'

nugs' broader seasonal campaign rolls on with spooky staples all month long at nugs.net/WeeklyHaunts , including:

Concert Archives – "Concerts From The Crypt"

Curated Playlists – "Night Of The Living Setlists"

New Videos + Livestreams – "Don't Scream…Livestream" (final week)

Fans can explore Halloween playlists, archived concerts, and exclusive new on-demand videos dropping throughout the weekend. For more information, or to subscribe to nugs All Access starting at $19.99/month and begin a 7-day free trial, visit nugs.net .

