NUG’s Cured Cannabis Concentrate, Sorbet, Makes its Highly Anticipated Return to the California Cannabis Market

OAKLAND, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUG (the "Company" or "NUG") a leading vertically integrated California producer of cannabis concentrates, edibles, and flower, is pleased to announce the return and improvement of their popular cured resin concentrate, sorbet, to the California legal cannabis market. NUG's new proprietary extraction methods led to the reintroduction of the popular concentrate with better texture, flavor and effect. NUG has also added an all-new line up of sorbet cured resin vape cartridges featuring their popular proprietary activation technology for its vaping consumers.

NUG's CEO, John Oram, PhD, worked with the NUG team on developing a new refinement process to replace industry standard CRC methods. The new process allows for greater terpene and cannabinoid retention giving the new sorbet concentrate an unmistakable boost in texture, flavor and effect.

"We are thrilled for the return of our proprietary cured resin concentrate, sorbet, back to the California market. The sorbet line of concentrates will provide our patients access to a beautifully textured, ultra-flavorful cured resin experience providing more intense recreation and relief." said, John Oram, PhD. "We worked for years to make sure we were putting together the most authentic representation of the flower that's ever been experienced in a concentrate. Capturing the true essence of smoking flower in a concentrate has been a holy grail for our team and we're all very happy with the progress we continue to make. We hope that our fans are enjoying the trip as much as we are!" offered Joel Reiss, Director of Refinement for NUG labs.

NUG will also be releasing an all-new sorbet vape cart line together with the jarred concentrates. The vape cart line uses the same extraction and refinement process preserving an unprecedented amount of terpenes and cannabinoids giving the new cured resin vape cartridges an unmatched flavor and entourage effect.

ABOUT NEW SORBET

After years of research and development, NUG has invented a new refinement method to create a truly unique concentrate - sorbet. It's distinctive finish of granular THCA crystals (slightly larger than in badder) and outstanding terpene profile give it that signature frozen dessert texture like its namesake.

ABOUT SORBETTER

Through NUG's newly invented extraction process called molecular separation, the team at NUG Lab was able to drastically improve on the inefficiencies of previous methods and avoid an inherently dangerous extraction method, CRC, to preserve more terpenes and cannabinoids giving the new sorbet an unmistakable boost in taste and flavor. Better taste, better flavor… Sorbetter.

ABOUT NEW SORBET VAPE

Using the same extraction process as the jarred sorbet, we were able to accurately capture the essence of sorbet in the convenience of a cannaseur grade, distillate free vape cart. Take sorbet to go!

ABOUT NUG

NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically integrated California cannabis company. We work to normalize the cannabis experience by providing recreation and relief to our customers while we grow our community, team, and cannabis.

