NuHarbor Security Announces New Statewide Security Operations Partnership with the Georgia Technology Authority

COLCHESTER, Vt., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --NuHarbor Security, a 100% U.S.-based cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the public sector, today announced a new partnership with Georgia Technology Authority, the government agency responsible for core statewide services including taxation, licensing, and regulation. Through this engagement, NuHarbor will support security operations across Georgia Executive Branch agencies to strengthen visibility, coordination, and resilience statewide.

For Georgia, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to protecting the public services residents rely on every day.

"Cybersecurity is fundamental to maintaining public trust. This partnership enhances our ability to safeguard sensitive data, strengthen coordination among agencies, and ensure the continuity of critical services relied upon by millions of Georgians. It represents another step forward in building a more unified and resilient security posture for the State of Georgia," said Steve Hodges, Chief Information Security Officer.

NuHarbor's approach ensures security data remains tuned, actionable, and aligned to real operational needs, helping Georgia continue to move beyond isolated alerts to informed, coordinated decision-making across its environment.

"This is the kind of work we exist to do. Partnering with Georgia Technology Authority to serve their state and its agencies allows us to apply enterprise-grade security where it matters most. Our teams share a deep respect for public service and a practical understanding of what it takes to defend complex environments at scale. We're excited to get to work and help protect the services people depend on every day," notes Justin Fimlaid, NuHarbor Chief Executive Officer.

This partnership underscores NuHarbor's continued focus on supporting organizations that power essential services and public trust, while advancing Georgia's efforts to streamline mature cybersecurity capabilities across its agencies and municipalities through practical, outcome-driven security.

About NuHarbor Security

NuHarbor is a 100% U.S.-based cybersecurity firm specializing in state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Founded by a former CISO, the company was built to deliver practical, partnership-driven security programs tailored to the needs of public sector organizations.

NuHarbor's practitioner-led team provides 24/7 security operations, compliance advisory, penetration testing, and strategic consulting services designed around each client's risk, maturity, and mission. The firm transforms data across security domains into clear, actionable improvements that reduce risk and strengthen the systems communities rely on.

For more information about NuHarbor Security and its leadership team, see nuharborsecurity.com.

SOURCE NuHarbor Security, Inc