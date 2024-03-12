NuHarbor Security Forms Groundbreaking Partnership with Champlain College to Expand National Cybersecurity Workforce

NuHarbor to co-locate at Champlain campus, creating unprecedented access to internships and applied learning

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NuHarbor Security and Champlain College are launching a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity partnership that establishes a NuHarbor presence on Champlain's campus for unprecedented access to internships, mentors, hands-on learning, and scholarships for students. Together, the company and the college will create a results-oriented and collaborative workforce development model for the cybersecurity industry.

"Our partnership with NuHarbor is a leading example of how higher education and employers can come together to get students ready for in-demand careers," said Champlain College President Alex Hernandez. "We are creating a powerful new model of cybersecurity education by integrating our world-class academic programs with unparalleled access to on-the-job training and real-time industry experience. We are pushing the envelope on what it means to be a career-focused academic institution."

Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, more than 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2023 and the trend is expected to continue through 2025. NuHarbor will lend its support and expertise to expand undergraduate cybersecurity programs at Champlain College, already a leader in cybersecurity education. Expert-led experiential learning will accelerate knowledge transfer and skill-building to shape the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. For NuHarbor, the partnership provides access to a proven talent pipeline in a burgeoning industry where demand is widely outpacing supply.

"This innovative and unique partnership is a win for NuHarbor, Champlain, and the entire cybersecurity industry," said NuHarbor CEO Justin Fimlaid. "We are growing so rapidly, innovative education partners, like Champlain, are key to maintaining our high standards for our clients. Many of NuHarbor's current employees are Champlain College graduates. It's exciting to work together to provide a real-time feedback loop to ensure that cyber education and curriculum stays current, relevant, and ensures tomorrow's cyber workforce is prepared to combat current and future cyber threats."

NuHarbor Security will establish a co-located presence on the Champlain Lakeside Campus next to the college's Leahy Center for Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity . The building renovation will be complete in January 2025.

