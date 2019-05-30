nuhumun Releases A Premium Line Of Medicinal Cannabis-Based Products

GOLDEN, Colo., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nuhumun, a Medimorphic Biopharma Chrysalis brand, is pleased to announce the release of an ultra-luxury line of medicinal cannabinoid-based products. The new suite of products reflects the company's dedication to setting new quality and efficacy standards in the industry while solving the most common problems consumers face with medicinal cannabis use such as accurate dosing, bioavailability, and convenience. The comprehensive line from nuhumun includes sublingual (under the tongue) sprays, soft gels and topical salves. In addition to popular flavor options and multiple dose strengths, the new products offer pharmaceutical industry precision and targeted formulations to ensure consumers, across lifestyles, have access to safe and effective options.

nuhumun Softgel, FOCUS; nuhumun Topical Salve, coconut; nuhumun Micromist, peppermint

"Our premium medicinal cannabis products always consider the needs of the consumer first," said Patrick Denton, chief market officer at Medimorphic, nuhumun's parent company. "With so many sub-par products on the market, we're changing the paradigm by bringing nuhumun to consumers with proprietary technology that delivers maximum bioavailability, efficacy, and accuracy. Our consumers know exactly what they're putting in their bodies."

nuhumun products use nanoemulsion suspension technology, advanced delivery systems, and precise micro-dosing to maximize efficacy.

Topical Salve comes in two dose strengths, 100 mg and 200 mg. Scent choices are lavender vanilla, cedarwood, and hawaiian mist.

Micromist delivers precisely-measured sprays and comes in two strengths, regular (500 mg by volume) and extra strength (750 mg by volume). Flavor choices are orange cream, ceylon cinnamon, peppermint, and mango passionfruit. Micromist sleep comes in regular strength (500mg of CBD by volume and 50mg of melatonin by volume). All Micromist products are gluten-free and sugar-free.

Softgels come in regular strength (10mg) and extra strength (25mg) as well as Sleep and Focus formulations.

nuhumun products will ship May 31, 2019. To place an order, please visit nuhumun.com.

About nuhumun

nuhumun is a premium line of medicinal cannabis-based products that offer precision-controlled dosing in safe and effective formulations. Driven by science and a passion for helping people live their best lives, the company provides consumers with a sophisticated line of high-quality salves, sublingual sprays, and soft gels that leverage proprietary technology to ensure maximum bioavailability. For more information, visit nuhumun.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Medimorphic Biopharma Chrysalis

Medimorphic Biopharma Chrysalis is a ground-breaking healthcare company fueled by a passion for delivering consumers the best medicinal cannabis-based solutions with pharmaceutical industry precision. With emerging brands like nuhumun, Medimorphic Biopharma Chrysalis is changing the way medicinal cannabis products are developed, packaged, and delivered to patients. Medimorphic Biopharma Chrysalis is a member of C-Beyond Health, Inc. Medimorphic Biopharma Chrysalis is headquartered in Golden, Colorado with registered business operations in Bangkok, Thailand. For more information visit medimorphic.com. For press inquiries, please email press@c-beyondhealth.com.

