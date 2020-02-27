NUK® Launches New Smooth Flow™ Bottles with Innovative, Colic-Free Technology

While all NUK bottles are uniquely designed to be the same shape as mom's nipple during breastfeeding, the Smooth Flow nipple is designed with an Anti-Colic Air Vent and unique nipple design that adjusts the flow based on baby's suction strength. As baby changes suction strength, the flow of milk adjusts to ensure a smooth feed.

"Providing babies with the ability to control the flow of the milk as they drink improves the overall feeding experience," said Chris Davenport, Director NUK USA Marketing. "We aim to give parents peace of mind when choosing the right bottle for their baby."

The new bottle also includes a SafeTemp™ temperature indicator that lets parents know when milk is too hot. The blue thermometer indicator fades when milk is too hot and reappears when milk has cooled to a safe-to-drink temperature. The bottle and all parts are also dishwasher safe, making cleaning easy.

NUK® Smooth Flow™ Bottles are available now at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Amazon, and BuyBuy Baby. For more information, please visit NUK.com.

*Based on market research, 2019, tested with 145 bottle users.

About NUK

NUK® designs and develops superior products that enhance your child's overall development. For over 50 years, NUK® has been making the highest quality baby care and feeding products that are innovative and scientifically-proven to support safe and healthy development. NUK is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play. This press release as well as additional information about Newell Brands can be found on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

