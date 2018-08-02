Nuka Enterprises Appoints Dr. Suzanne A. Sisley Medical Director for New Jersey

HENDERSON, Colo., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuka Enterprises announced today that Dr. Suzanne A. Sisley has joined the leadership team as Medical Director for New Jersey and will be supporting the company's expansion initiatives into New Jersey. The deal adds significant industry experience to the Nuka team and reinforces the company's commitment to research and innovation, as well as serving veterans and others suffering from PTSD. Nuka's 1906 brand cannabis edibles have been cited for their use of plant medicines to deliver desired effects, as well as their great taste, fast onset time, safety and consistency.

"I am excited and honored to join the Nuka team that has already been recognized for leading the industry, setting a new standard that is research and innovation-driven, and on a mission to help under-served communities" said Dr. Suzanne A. Sisley. "I share Nuka's dedication to bringing safe and effective medicinal cannabis products to populations suffering from PTSD and other conditions. This is critically important for many veterans - and others - who don't react well to pharmaceuticals and have traditionally had few, or no, effective alternatives."

Dr. Sisley specializes in Internal Medicine and Psychiatry and has been recognized for her research into potential medical uses of marijuana to treat veterans diagnosed with PTSD. She serves as Principal Investigator for the only FDA-approved randomized controlled trial looking at use of whole-plant marijuana in combat veterans with treatment-resistant post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD. Sisley has received numerous awards and citations for her work including University of Arizona's Leo B. Hart Humanitarian Award for "outstanding contributions made for social reform," the President's Point of Light Award, including letters of commendation from former President Clinton and former President Bush, the Paul Singer Community Service Award and many others. Dr. Sisley is also widely known for steadfastly prioritizing her patients' needs and advocating for science over political pressure, funding and support and her own career.

"Having Sue Sisley on the Nuka team in New Jersey is a very big deal for us, as she joins an all-star 'dream team' of industry professionals, legal and regulatory experts and former political and community leaders," said Peter Barsoom, CEO of Nuka Enterprises. "Sue shares our commitment to research and innovation, and is well known for championing the needs of her patients and the whole community despite challenging political and economic pressure. She is truly one of the medical community's and our industry's brightest lights."

Nuka Enterprises announced the appointment of Governor James Florio to Nuka's advisory board in September in support of the company's New Jersey initiatives. Sue Sisley and Governor Florio join an impressive roster of industry professionals, former regulators and legislators that make up the Nuka Enterprises New Jersey team.

About Nuka Enterprises and 1906

Nuka's 1906 cannabis edibles marry the benefits of low-dose cannabis and plant medicines to deliver distinct highs with functional benefits. 1906's proprietary, artisanal chocolate formulations include GO for energy, HIGH LOVE for arousal, MIDNIGHT for sleep, PAUSE for relaxation and BLISS for euphoria. All of 1906's products employ a rapid-delivery technology that eliminates the long wait typical of traditional edibles, ensuring safe, predictable and enjoyable experiences every time.

Nuka Enterprises develops processes, IP, and services focused on disrupting the nascent and fast-emerging cannabis industry. Nuka's 1906 brand is creating a new category of premium edibles that marry the benefits of cannabis and ethnobotanical ingredients (specifically, plant medicines) to appeal to responsible, informed, health-conscious adults. 1906 products deliver distinct highs with functional benefits in a fast-acting edible of artisanal chocolate. 1906's product lineup delivers five unique experiences that are reported to promote sleep, energy, arousal, relaxation and a happy mood, all in a safe and predictable formulation. For more information, please visit www.1906newhighs.com.

SOURCE Nuka Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.1906newhighs.com

