Nukkleus Sees Accelerating Opportunities in Air Defense Thanks to Trump Executive Order to Develop U.S. 'Iron Dome'

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) has partnered with Translink Corporate Finance to identify acquisition opportunities in the air defense sector, leveraging Translink's extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions. This strategic collaboration comes at a pivotal moment as U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating the immediate development of a next-generation missile defense system, modeled after Israel's Iron Dome. Together, these developments signal a significant shift in the defense industry and position Nukkleus at the forefront of emerging opportunities in this rapidly evolving market.

Recognizing the potential of this growing market, Nukkleus has partnered with Translink Corporate Finance, a global leader in mergers and acquisitions, to identify and pursue strategic opportunities in the air defense sector. Together, they aim to align with the increasing demand for innovative, battlefield-tested solutions that address evolving security challenges.

A Strategic Leap in Air Defense Development

The executive order directs the construction of a state-of-the-art missile defense shield to protect the U.S. from ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, advanced cruise missiles, and other aerial threats. At a recent event in Florida, Trump remarked, "We protect other countries, but we don't protect ourselves. Now, we have phenomenal technology—you see that with Israel. And everything will be made right here in the USA, 100%."

As the U.S. prepares to launch this ambitious initiative, Nukkleus's partnership with Translink positions it to evaluate and acquire cutting-edge companies in the air defense sector. Translink's proven expertise, demonstrated by deals such as the Triad RF Systems acquisition by COMROD and VITRON's acquisition by SOLCERA, underscores its capability to drive impactful transactions in high-growth industries.

"This executive order underscores the importance of scalable, advanced solutions in the evolving defense landscape," said Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus. "By working with Translink, we're able to identify companies that not only align with these new priorities but also support our broader vision for growth in critical sectors."

Nukkleus and the Strategic Alignment with Defense Innovation

Several weeks ago, Nukkleus announced its intent to acquire a 51% stake in Star 26 Capital Inc., the majority owner of RIMON—a key supplier of certain components for Iron Dome systems sold globally. With global defense spending and demand for advanced missile defense systems surging, Nukkleus is strategically poised to benefit from these trends. There is no guarantee that the acquisition, which is subject to shareholder approval, will close.

Expertise Strengthens Strategic Focus

Complementing this effort is Brigadier General Mark Beesley (Ret.), who recently joined Nukkleus as a senior advisor. With decades of experience in military leadership and his ability to bridge defense innovations with industrial applications, Beesley provides valuable insights to guide the company's focus on acquisitions that align with emerging defense needs.

Positioning for Long-Term Impact

Trump's executive order signals a transformative moment for the defense sector, emphasizing the importance of advanced, domestic missile defense systems. As nations worldwide increase their defense budgets, Nukkleus's collaboration with Translink and its strategic advisory expertise uniquely position the company to navigate and thrive in this rapidly expanding market

About Nukkleus Inc.

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) is a Nasdaq-listed company focused on innovative acquisition strategies in key sectors, including defense, financial services, real estate, and technology. Through targeted investments and operational excellence, Nukkleus accelerates growth and delivers measurable returns for stakeholders, reshaping industries and fostering sustainable value creation.

