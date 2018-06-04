Nukondo App was launched at eMerge Americas 2018

"Every new condominium project is in essence a startup. Nukondo is to new condominium buildings what eMerge Americas is to tech startups," says Jorge Brugo its founder. Far from being a new project directory, Nukondo's multi-platform is a tool that streamlines the interactions between condominium developers and their master brokers with buyers and their agents. The goals are clear: speeding up sales, lowering marketing costs and de-risking all stakeholders.

"We're very excited to launch the app, during eMerge Americas," said Maria Juliana Romero, co-founder of the firm. "There are strong connections between the tech and real estate markets, and our business model leverages on these ties."

As a developer himself, Mr. Brugo headed the first smart residential building in Miami in the early 2000's, featuring a touchscreen from where to automate the home devices and enabling the interaction with various building amenities and services. It took a visionary to bet a few million dollars in unexplored territory. The building outsold its competitors, achieving 35% price premiums, and sold twice as fast. What's started as an innovation has become a new standard.

Mr. Brugo and his team are raising the bar once again, but now for the benefit of the entire niche of the industry.

"Miami has always had a thriving real estate market and it is also rapidly becoming an established tech and innovation hub. Nukondo combines these two forces at the right time, I am confident that they have a bright future ahead," says Melissa Medina Executive Vice President of eMerge Americas.

Nukondo delivers digital products that create an efficient marketplace for new condominiums in world-class buildings around the globe. It provides a platform for real estate developers and their master brokers, to keep information about their projects updated and accurate in one place. It standardizes and distributes this information globally so buyers and their agents can gain access to these projects providing the tools decide which condominium is most suitable for their needs. We believe that through transparent information people are empowered to make better decisions.For further information, please visit www.nukondo.com, the App Store, or email info@nukondo.com to learn more about Nukondo corporate services.

