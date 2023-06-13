NULASTIN® and HidrateSpark Announce 'Real Talk. Real Tips to Elevate Your Glow.'

News provided by

NULASTIN

13 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

Celebrate National Hydration Day and Drink this Up

BOULDER, Colo., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by NULASTIN® Founder & CEO, Leah Garcia, take part in 'Real Talk. Real Tips to Elevate Your Glow. Quenched by HidrateSpark & NULASTIN®' on June 23, 2023 at 12pm MDT to toast to the drink of summer.

The powerhouse panel includes Coleman Iverson, CEO and Co-Founder of HidrateSpark, Katie Wafer Gillberg, Founder of Hydrate IV Bar, and Joe De Sena, Founder and CEO of Spartan, the world's leading endurance obstacle race brand.

Continue Reading
Celebrate National Hydration Day with NULASTIN® and HidrateSpark
Celebrate National Hydration Day with NULASTIN® and HidrateSpark

The panel will level up with its experts addressing such topics as how hydration impacts the body, productivity, and mood. Listeners can expect to glean practical statistics and game changing insights from each panelist's industry knowledge and personal anecdotes.

  • Pro athlete turned beauty founder Leah Garcia brings first-hand knowledge of hydration and top physical performance, in addition to how it helps improve elasticity, which transforms hair & skin.
  • Innovative designer by trade, adventure seeker by nature, CEO and Co-Founder of HidrateSpark, Coleman Iverson will explain a technology that turns a plain water bottle into a smart one that is clinically-proven to beat dehydration
  • Katie Wafer Gillberg, the visionary of Hydrate IV Bar offers insights and benefits of health and wellness spas specializing in IV therapy, and vitamin injections.
  • Joe De Sena, Founder and CEO of Spartan will fire you up with his quest to build unbreakable humans.

"In my household, we blame every ailment on dehydration," says Garcia. "Water is always top of mind, and I'm thrilled to be joined by like-minded founders for an educational, 360-conversation on National Hydration Day."

Coleman adds, "We are going to make drinking water cool."

About NULASTIN®

NULASTIN, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado is the original, undisputed leader in helping people look and feel their best through novel elastin replenishment. The women-owned business is redefining what it means to be a beauty brand by focusing on performance-driven, scientifically backed, ethically derived results.

About HidrateSpark

Founded in 2015, HidrateSpark was created with the mission to be your partner in shaping healthy habits. The company was born during a weekend startup event and has since grown into the leading global brand in the smart water bottle category, powering research studies at the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and more.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE NULASTIN

Also from this source

NULASTIN® Selected as Finalist for Colorado Companies to Watch

NULASTIN® and Ina Labs Announce 'Real Talk. Real Women. Uncensored.'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.