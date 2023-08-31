NULASTIN® Customer Service Recognized As Best In Class

News provided by

NULASTIN

31 Aug, 2023, 14:22 ET

Keeping CX in the family and customers at the forefront

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NULASTIN®, the leading hair care brand known for their HAIR, LASH, and BROW follicle fortifying serums, has become a fan favorite for another, less front-facing reason: a Customer Service Team that operates as a family.

Led by Director Ami Bledsoe, NULASTIN's small but mighty CX team is composed of 3 full-time members and 4 part-time representatives. The kicker? While many teams call themselves 'family', you'll find a majority of this team's names upon the same family tree. 

Continue Reading
Ami Bledsoe, Director of Customer Service
Ami Bledsoe, Director of Customer Service

A strong customer experience is crucial, and at the heart of that experience is quality customer service. At NULASTIN, customer satisfaction is such a priority that NULASTIN offers a 100% Lifetime Performance Guarantee, meaning customers don't have to "hurry" to return a product if they aren't seeing immediate results. This is a big benefit for customer results.

Regularly the subject of heartfelt customer reviews, NULASTIN's CX team has become the heartbeat of the brand, and the numbers speak for themselves. Across all channels, with ~12,000 tickets per month, they boast a first response time of 4 minutes and 48 seconds with a resolution time of 32 minutes and 24 seconds on email. On the live chat feature, users can expect a response within as little as 25 seconds. A reflection of their hard work around the clock comes in the form of a customer satisfaction score is 4.85/5. When compared to industry performance only 2% of accounts have a 5/5 rating. 

"The NULASTIN CX Team is empowered with autonomy, enabling them to provide the best solution for our customers. We understand, and we celebrate individual needs and preferences." said Ami Bledsoe. "Every day I am somehow more impressed with the CX Team through the customer reviews received and the unheard-of promptness in response time. Tell me the last time a company responded to your email in under five minutes? Saying I'm proud of the CX Team would be an undersell. Amazed is more accurate."

About NULASTIN®
NULASTIN®, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado is the original, undisputed leader in helping people look and feel their best through novel elastin replenishment. The women-owned business is redefining what it means to be a beauty brand by focusing on performance-driven, scientifically backed, ethically derived results.

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE NULASTIN

Also from this source

NULASTIN® Reveals The Secret To Stronger, Anchored Hair

NULASTIN® Welcomes Felipe Jimenez, PhD as Chief Science Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.