NULASTIN® Founder Leah Garcia Selected for EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leah Garcia, Founder and CEO of award-winning, pioneering elastin replenishment brand NULASTIN®, has been named one of 23 female founders chosen for the prestigious EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America (Winning Women) Class of 2024. Now in its 17th year, the program recognizes gifted female entrepreneurs with scalable United States- and Canada-based businesses and connects them with the resources needed to accelerate growth.

"Being selected as an EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ is a dream come true. Building NULASTIN from the ground up has been marked by relentless hard work and dedication, and an unwavering commitment to breaking barriers for women in business. To be recognized at this level is beyond imaginable, and having the support of EY moving forward is invaluable," said Leah Garcia, Founder and CEO of NULASTIN.

Leah Garcia, Founder & CEO of NULASTIN®, is selected for EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2024. Post this

"The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program was founded based on a mission to help more female entrepreneurs capture market share and grow their businesses by providing access to resources, mentors and the EY network. The success we have seen in these women is astounding, and we are so excited to welcome another remarkable class to the program," said EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Global and North America Program Executive Sponsor Cheryl Grise. "When women succeed, so does the economy, and we are so proud to play a small part in that and excited to see what these ambitious entrepreneurs do next."

The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Class of 2024 will be recognized in November at the Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious events for business leaders.

About NULASTIN

Founded in 2016 by award-winning media personality and professional athlete Leah Garcia, NULASTIN is dedicated to providing innovative hair and skincare solutions that promote health and beauty. With a focus on scientific research and high-quality ingredients, NULASTIN's products are designed to deliver real results and help individuals feel confident in their skin.

For more information about NULASTIN, visit NULASTIN.com

For media inquiries, contact Ruff Communications:

Jennifer Fisherman Ruff | [email protected]

Carina Bonasera | [email protected]

Emily Tindol | [email protected]

SOURCE NULASTIN